Xiaxue claims comments about Thai & Vietnamese women 'completely taken out of context', apologises anyway

Singaporean influencer Xiaxue has posted a clarification video after a clip of her making seemingly disparaging remarks about Thai and Vietnamese women was posted online.

The full video was first posted on YouTube by the channel "Ladies First". The said video is currently unavailable on their channel.

A shorter version was uploaded to TikTok and Instagram, but it is also currently unavailable.

Background

In the video, she answered a question from a viewer, which read:

"Why are Singaporean men so attracted to women who are from Thailand and Vietnam? The amount of friends that I have who had their exes cheat on them with these women is astronomical. What do you think they. have that we don't?"

Xiaxue's response in the shorter clip was:

"This is a huge issue. Really, seriously. Is this a thing for younger guys? I feel like maybe for my age people [sic], it's the I'm here and you're here thing. Yeah, it really is. Because they are from like, a less well-off country, they may work at some job that is generally frowned upon. Because you're the one providing for their lifestyle so you get to say "I say do what means do what", "I say go where means go where", "I say don't wear this means don't wear this"."

The police confirmed with Mothership that a police report was filed against Xiaxue.

The clarification

Xiaxue shared in her follow-up video that his friend's wife, Patty, who is Thai, "felt quite hurt" after seeing the clip.

The 40-year-old said:

"This really affected me because I like and I respect Patty a lot, and if a reasonable and calm person like her, who knows me personally, felt attacked, I'd better clarify."

Xiaxue has since apologised by sharing:

"Let me just say that if you are Thai and you felt hurt or attacked, I'm sorry and that's not my intention. You guys know me. If I have an opinion, I say [it] and I do not apologise. This time round, I'm apologising because I realise that what was posted indeed sounds horrible, but that is because it was taken completely out of context."

She also explained the context behind her words, which she said is that Singaporean men who date foreign sex workers "think that they are superior to the women".

"I am not talking about all Thai girls or regular Thai girls at all," she added. "I am specifically referring to girls who are working in the sex industry."

Xiaxue also said that while she called Thailand a "less well-off country", she acknowledges that there are people who are Thais who are "way richer than Singaporeans".

At the same time, she averred:

"It is also undeniable that many Thai citizens are living in poverty or close to it, and many of the girls there realise that if they work regular jobs, they can only earn very little money, and the fastest way to accumulate wealth is to go into the sex trade. This may not be pleasant to hear about your country's women and I know a lot of these girls, the sex workers, they don't have a choice because they need money urgently but unfortunately it's true: there are a lot of Thai [and] Vietnamese women here in Singapore who are in the sex trade. So why do I have to say such nasty stuff that nobody wants to hear? Because I'm answering the audience's question of why so many Singaporean men end up dating men from Thailand or Vietnam. And my answer, in short, is that many of these girls come to Singapore and work in the sex trade. They want to change their lives and hope to marry a rich guy so they try very hard to please the men, or seduce the men, and the men, in return, love to date these girls because it gives them a sense of superiority that they are the provider for these girls."

Xiaxue emphasised that there are "plenty of decent Thai girls", and not all Thai girls who date Singaporean men are "hoes".

She added that she personally finds the "foreign girls here who are giving lap dances and massage blowjobs to men" to be "trashy and disgusting", and recalled that there are Singaporean men who have "dumped their wives and kids for such girls", or "stupidly emptied their bank accounts for these girls, only to have the girl run away after".

