M'sia woman, 37, drowns after delivering food to flood victims in Sabah

The body of a 37-year-old woman in Sabah, Malaysia who was swept away by strong currents after delivering food to flood victims was found on Monday (Jul. 1).

Monica Ting Siew Kwong, 37, was found among the trees at about 8am on Jul. 1, 2024, about 500 meters away from where she had been swept away, Malaysian media Harian Metro reported.

Her body was found by a search and rescue team (SAR) consisting of members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the police.

The SAR operation was carried out after authorities received a report at 1:45am.

The victim and her husband, Hii Ding Wei, 39, were delivering food to flood victims near Donggongon town, Sabah.

However, while trying to pass through a flooded area on the way home, the victim ended up being swept away by the strong current.

Her husband attempted to pull the victim's hand, but the strong current caused the victim to drift away.

According to the SAR team, the victim's shoe was a clue that assisted in the search for the victim.

Penampang Police Chief, Superintendent Sammy Newton, said Ting was declared dead on the spot by a doctor.

Her body was then taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for further investigation.

Flood

Heavy downpour on Sunday (Jun. 30) in Sabah has caused what many believe to be the worst flooding to have occurred in the area in two decades, according to Malay Mail.

The flood has forced at least 464 people to evacuate to relief centres, Malaysiakini reported.

The flood has submerged dozens of roads, and uprooted houses, trees, and cars.

10 schools were also closed as a result of the flood, affecting at least 5,077 students and 307 teachers, The Star reported.

Chief Minister of Sabah, Seri Hajiji Noor, announced that an RM1,000 (S$287) cash aid would be given to each family affected by the floods.

The state government would also consider assisting those whose houses were badly damaged.

Top image via Sabah Info/Facebook