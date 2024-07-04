Back

M'sia woman, 37, drowns after delivering food to flood victims in Sabah

She was swept away by the strong current.

Keyla Supharta | July 04, 2024, 02:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The body of a 37-year-old woman in Sabah, Malaysia who was swept away by strong currents after delivering food to flood victims was found on Monday (Jul. 1).

Monica Ting Siew Kwong, 37, was found among the trees at about 8am on Jul. 1, 2024, about 500 meters away from where she had been swept away, Malaysian media Harian Metro reported.

Her body was found by a search and rescue team (SAR) consisting of members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the police.

The SAR operation was carried out after authorities received a report at 1:45am.

The victim and her husband, Hii Ding Wei, 39, were delivering food to flood victims near Donggongon town, Sabah.

However, while trying to pass through a flooded area on the way home, the victim ended up being swept away by the strong current.

Her husband attempted to pull the victim's hand, but the strong current caused the victim to drift away.

According to the SAR team, the victim's shoe was a clue that assisted in the search for the victim.

Penampang Police Chief, Superintendent Sammy Newton, said Ting was declared dead on the spot by a doctor.

Her body was then taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu for further investigation.

Flood

Heavy downpour on Sunday (Jun. 30) in Sabah has caused what many believe to be the worst flooding to have occurred in the area in two decades, according to Malay Mail

The flood has forced at least 464 people to evacuate to relief centres, Malaysiakini reported.

The flood has submerged dozens of roads, and uprooted houses, trees, and cars.

10 schools were also closed as a result of the flood, affecting at least 5,077 students and 307 teachers, The Star reported.

Chief Minister of Sabah, Seri Hajiji Noor, announced that an RM1,000 (S$287) cash aid would be given to each family affected by the floods.

The state government would also consider assisting those whose houses were badly damaged.

Top image via Sabah Info/Facebook

1st 300 customers to get free Honey Churro with any purchase at Mister Donut's 313@Somerset outlet on Jul. 8, 2024

Mister Donut opened its 313@Somerset outlet on Jun. 17.

July 04, 2024, 12:04 PM

Wake Up S'pore founder to plead guilty for defaming KKH, with woman who submitted false miscarriage story

They are both set to plead guilty on Aug. 26.

July 04, 2024, 11:32 AM

Blackpink's Lisa lookalike spotted selling chicken in Thailand

Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar.

July 04, 2024, 11:17 AM

1.5 million S'poreans to get up to S$850 cash in Aug. 2024. Check if you're one of them.

$$$.

July 04, 2024, 11:14 AM

Body of missing woman, 36, found inside python in South Sulawesi, Indonesia

This is the second python killing in the province in a month.

July 04, 2024, 10:50 AM

South Korean bakery with apple-shaped buns opens cafe at Suntec City

Buns of all shapes and sizes.

July 04, 2024, 10:33 AM

3-hour delay along East-West Line due to track fault at Jurong East MRT station on Jul. 4 morning

The fault occurred at around 5am, and was cleared at 7:48am.

July 04, 2024, 10:10 AM

M'sia Good Vibes Festival cancelled due to clash with M'sia king's coronation

Second year in a row that the festival has been cancelled.

July 03, 2024, 08:02 PM

Hawker food prices went up 6.1% in 2023 due to rising food import costs

The hawker food inflation has since moderated to 3.7% in May 2024.

July 03, 2024, 06:58 PM

Challenging to launch more BTO flats with wait times of less than 3 years: Desmond Lee

He was asked if HDB could reduce wait times to 18 months.

July 03, 2024, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.