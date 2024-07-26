Car turning out of Sengkang hospital hits woman, 39, driver, 72, takes her to hospital

A woman was allegedly sent "flying" after a car making a right turn out of Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) struck her on Jul. 26, 2024.

Speaking to Mothership, the woman's husband, Lash, said the incident occurred around 7:20am when she was crossing the road towards the hospital.

The green man signal was still flashing, but the driver apparently made a discretionary right turn without noticing her.

The collision sent his wife "flying", Lash said.

Driver sent woman to hospital

The driver immediately stopped to help and sent his wife to SKH, Lash said.

Though she has been discharged from the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department, she is still in shock with some pain in her right shoulder and hip, the husband said.

Lash is currently seeking witnesses for the accident, in hopes of piecing together what happened moments before impact.

The driver has apologised and even bowed to him, Lash shared.

"So I’m not trying to name and shame him. Just wanted to piece together the accident, and see how was the impact," he said.

He also said he wants to raise awareness of the danger in the area, as he had also almost encountered the same accident at the same spot around three years ago.

He added that his daughter escaped harm as she woke up late that day and did not accompany his wife.

Police investigating

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a pedestrian along 110 Sengkang Way East towards Sengkang East Road at about 8:35 am.

A 72-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Google Maps