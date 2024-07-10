Back

'Wild Wild' Korean oppas to perform in S'pore on Jul. 13 & 14, 2024

Wild indeed.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 10, 2024, 06:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

South Korea's "Wild Wild" musical is set to take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jul. 13 and 14, 2024.

The most intriguing part? It will star hunky Korean men.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wild Wild (@wildwild_official)

The musical will feature dance sequences, among other things.

More info

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wild Wild (@wildwild_official)

You have to be 18 years old and above to be able to watch the musical.

The  Jul. 13, 2024 show will be a female-only show while the one on Jul. 14, 2024 will be open to all genders.

Tickets are priced from S$108 to S$198, exccluding booking fees.

You can purchase your tickets at this link.

Top images via Wild Wild's Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

S’pore art curator Artazzle launched inaugural art exhibition to promote Indian art on a global scale

Making Indian art more accessible to all.

July 10, 2024, 06:04 PM

Cyclist jumps on car at East Coast Rd: Lawyer agrees brain tumour not linked to offence

He said "it was possible" for it to have a causal link, but not at the "level required in law".

July 10, 2024, 05:50 PM

M'sia & S'pore should seal Johor special economic zone deal by Sep. 2024: Economy minister Rafizi Ramli

The minister, who was speaking at a press conference after a closed-door forum, described the project as a "game-changer".

July 10, 2024, 05:47 PM

S'porean, 36, has been eating insects since 2015, prefers them over snacks like chips

Foo finds them to be healthier and more environmentally friendly than conventional snacks.

July 10, 2024, 05:23 PM

6 die of heatstroke in Tokyo as Japan suffers extreme heatwave of over 40°C

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a heatstroke warning for Tokyo and 23 other prefectures.

July 10, 2024, 05:23 PM

Chinatown samsui woman mural does 'normalise smoking' but can stay up without changes: URA, MOH

The building owner was fined S$2,000.

July 10, 2024, 04:45 PM

Daughter of Wah Loon Engineering founder sells Jervois Hill bungalow for S$58 million

The buyer is a grandson of the Sinar Mas conglomerate's founder.

July 10, 2024, 04:28 PM

Tampines Metis preschool closure: Educarers claim salaries not paid

A staff that had started work in June claimed the school had no cleaner or HR.

July 10, 2024, 04:16 PM

Jumbo group founding member, 87, charged over traffic accident that killed passenger, 72

Another passenger was grievously injured.

July 10, 2024, 03:55 PM

M'sia woman, 35, arrested for alleged cyberbullying linked to suicide of TikToker, 29

The suspect will assist in the investigation under sections of the Penal Code which govern criminal intimidation, improper use of network facilities and insulting behaviour.

July 10, 2024, 02:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.