'Wild Wild' Korean oppas to perform in S'pore on Jul. 13 & 14, 2024

South Korea's "Wild Wild" musical is set to take place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jul. 13 and 14, 2024.

The most intriguing part? It will star hunky Korean men.

The musical will feature dance sequences, among other things.

More info

You have to be 18 years old and above to be able to watch the musical.

The Jul. 13, 2024 show will be a female-only show while the one on Jul. 14, 2024 will be open to all genders.

Tickets are priced from S$108 to S$198, exccluding booking fees.

You can purchase your tickets at this link.

