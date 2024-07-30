Bus driver & passenger in wheelchair get into shouting match at Gambas Ave, bus unable to move off

A passenger and a bus driver got into a shouting match that ended in the former parking his wheelchair at the door and refusing to let the bus move off.

With both threatening to call the police, the other passengers had no choice but to alight.

"If you want to waste time, I can waste time with you," the passenger could be heard exclaiming in Mandarin.

"In the whole of Singapore, I have the most time!"

The altercation was uploaded on TikTok on Jul. 27 by user @charliegoldy857.

The user told Mothership that it occured at around 11:40am on Jul. 25, on the Bus 858 service towards Woodlands Interchange at Gambas Avenue.

Shouting match

In the two videos, the two men can be heard quarrelling with each other.

"Hurry up, go and complain!" the bus driver shouted at the passenger at one point, after telling him the bus's licence plate number.

At another point, the passenger threatened to call the police, saying that he would not move from the bus's entrance.

The passenger's wheelchair appeared to have gotten stuck at the rear door of the bus, with the foldable metal ramp not deployed.

As another passenger attempted to mediate, the bus driver shouted that he was wasting everybody's time and if he wanted to call the police, he should.

"I'll call the police then," the passenger retorted in Mandarin, adding that he has "never seen this kind of driver before".

"There are CCTVs here. They can tell who is at fault," he added.

Everyone alighted

Speaking to Mothership, the original poster (OP) said the passenger had attempted to board the bus before the driver let down the metal ramp.

The driver then supposedly refused to let down the ramp, calling the passenger a "troublemaker", according to OP.

It is unclear whether the two had history prior to the incident.

As a result of the standoff, the bus was unable to move off and all the passengers had to alight, the OP said.

At the time that he disembarked, they were still arguing and shouting.

The OP ended up being late for work and having to take a taxi, which cost S$14.

He added:

"Both the driver and passenger are selfish...they should talk, not quarrel. The driver should do his job no matter what, [and the] passenger shouldn't be so impulsive or impatient."

In response to Mothership's queries, a Tower Transit Singapore (TTS) spokesperson said that they are investigating the incident.

The spokesperson said:

"Our investigation found that the bus captain spoke impolitely to the wheelchair user while assisting him to alight from the bus. After alighting, the wheelchair user used his legs to prevent the rear doors from closing and the bus from moving off. The police was activated by TTS and the remaining passengers had to alight."

The bus captain’s conduct fell short of TTS’ customer service and inclusivity standards and he will be counselled, the spokesperson added.

Top image from @charliegoldy857/TikTok