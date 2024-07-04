Back

Wales govt to pass law banning politicians from lying in politics

First country to make political lying illegal.

Keyla Supharta | July 04, 2024, 06:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Welsh government in the United Kingdom has promised to make it illegal for politicians to lie in politics.

The legislation will be brought into effect before the 2026 Senedd (Welsh parliament) election, said the government's counsel general Mich Antoniw, reported The Guardian and BBC.

First country to make political lying illegal

"The Welsh government will bring forward legislation before 2026 for the disqualification of members and candidates found guilty of deliberate deception, though an independent judicial process," Antoniw said to the Senned on Tuesday (Jul. 2), as quoted by BBC.

He said this would make Wales the first country to make political lying illegal.

The law would mean Senned politicians and candidates found guilty of lying would be disqualified from being a Member of the Senedd (MS).

It is not known if the proposed law would make deliberate deception a criminal defence or a civil sanction.

Trust has fallen to an all-time low

Plaid Cymru politician Adam Price, who has called for a ban on lying by politicians, said "What has been announced is truly historic".

"We have a commitment from our government that our democracy will be the first in the world to introduce a general prohibition on deception by politicians...

We are at the beginning of a global movement. We are going to outlaw political lying.”

Price had previously said that trust in what was uttered by politicians had fallen to an all-time low.

The motivation in calling to outlaw political lying, according to Price, was to "restore and rebuild and maintain" trust in democracy.

He maintained that truth was at the heart of democracy.

"It’s a small minority of politicians, populist demagogues, that deliberately distort the truth for their own political gain, but they poison the well for everyone. It is never acceptable for politicians to deliberately deceive," said Price.

Top image via senedd.wales

Google's greenhouse gas emissions rise by nearly 50% in 5 years due to AI energy demand

AI is becoming more powerful — but at what cost?

July 04, 2024, 06:04 PM

Here’s how this Linguistics major turned ICA officer helped make QR code immigration clearance a reality

Simple idea, big impact.

July 04, 2024, 05:58 PM

Hairdresser, 38, will be 1st Japanese national caned in S'pore for rape, sexual assault

He also took videos and sent them to a friend.

July 04, 2024, 05:40 PM

I made a new friend to stand by me & took them everywhere… almost

Take your screen addiction to the next level.

July 04, 2024, 04:59 PM

S'porean actor-singer Nat Ho produces debut song for Mexican boy band

Multi-talented king.

July 04, 2024, 03:39 PM

18 people, aged 19 to 47, injured in accident involving 2 lorries & tipper truck along AYE

The 18 people included the male lorry driver and 17 male passengers.

July 04, 2024, 03:36 PM

Cleaner, 65, molests boy, 6, in primary school, gives boy rice dumpling afterwards

He also molested another seven-year-old boy in another school, and took photographs of eight boys urinating in a shopping mall toilet.

July 04, 2024, 03:26 PM

M'sia woman, 37, drowns after delivering food to flood victims in Sabah

She was swept away by the strong current.

July 04, 2024, 02:15 PM

1st 300 customers to get free Honey Churro with any purchase at Mister Donut's 313@Somerset outlet on Jul. 8, 2024

Mister Donut opened its 313@Somerset outlet on Jun. 17.

July 04, 2024, 12:04 PM

Wake Up S'pore founder to plead guilty for defaming KKH, with woman who submitted false miscarriage story

They are both set to plead guilty on Aug. 26.

July 04, 2024, 11:32 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.