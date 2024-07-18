S$9.90+ lunch set meals & S$1 lok lok at restaurant hidden behind vending machines in Jalan Besar

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Located behind a beer "vending machine" along Jalan Besar is Waiting Bar, a restaurant selling your typical zi char fare and lok lok.

It also offers S$9.90+ set lunches, from 12pm to 3pm.

Here's the full menu:

And here's what we tried:

Set A - JB Style Kway Teow Kia (S$9.90+)

Set A consists of:

JB-style kway teow kia

A choice of braised item (braised intestines, braised boneless pork hock or braised belly)

Homemade herbal tea

Set B - Mini Bowl Rice (S$9.90+)

Set B consists of:

Mini bowl of braised rice

Small bowl of taro rice

Side dish of choice (fermented beancurd deep-fried pork or shrimp paste chicken)

Vegetables

Soup of the day

Malaysian Style Curry Fish Head (S$29.80+)

Celery Pesto Fish Tail (S$36.80+)

Black Pepper Lala (S$15.80+)

Shrimp Paste Chicken (S$12.80+)

Stir-Fried Heavenly Kings with Sambal (S$12.80+)

KL Tai Lok Mee (S$8.90+)

Salted Fish Fried Rice (S$8.90+)

Fermented Beancurd Deep-Fried Pork (S$16.80+)

Lok Lok (S$1 per stick)

Prices exclude service charge.

Waiting Bar

151 Kitchener Road, S208526

Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, daily

Top images via Livia Soh.