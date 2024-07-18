Back

S$9.90+ lunch set meals & S$1 lok lok at restaurant hidden behind vending machines in Jalan Besar

Hidden surprise.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 18, 2024, 12:00 PM

Located behind a beer "vending machine" along Jalan Besar is Waiting Bar, a restaurant selling your typical zi char fare and lok lok.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

It also offers S$9.90+ set lunches, from 12pm to 3pm.

Here's the full menu:

Image via Waiting Bar's Instagram.

Image via Waiting Bar's Instagram.

And here's what we tried:

Set A - JB Style Kway Teow Kia (S$9.90+)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Set A consists of:

  • JB-style kway teow kia

  • A choice of braised item (braised intestines, braised boneless pork hock or braised belly)

  • Homemade herbal tea

    Set B - Mini Bowl Rice (S$9.90+)

    Photo by Livia Soh.

    Set B consists of:

    • Mini bowl of braised rice

    • Small bowl of taro rice

    • Side dish of choice (fermented beancurd deep-fried pork or shrimp paste chicken)

    • Vegetables

    • Soup of the day

      Malaysian Style Curry Fish Head (S$29.80+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Celery Pesto Fish Tail (S$36.80+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Black Pepper Lala (S$15.80+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Shrimp Paste Chicken (S$12.80+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Stir-Fried Heavenly Kings with Sambal (S$12.80+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      KL Tai Lok Mee (S$8.90+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Salted Fish Fried Rice (S$8.90+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Fermented Beancurd Deep-Fried Pork (S$16.80+)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Lok Lok (S$1 per stick)

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Photo by Livia Soh.

      Prices exclude service charge.

      Waiting Bar

      151 Kitchener Road, S208526

      Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, daily

      Top images via Livia Soh. 

