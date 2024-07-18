S$9.90+ lunch set meals & S$1 lok lok at restaurant hidden behind vending machines in Jalan Besar

Located behind a beer "vending machine" along Jalan Besar is Waiting Bar, a restaurant selling your typical zi char fare and lok lok.
It also offers S$9.90+ set lunches, from 12pm to 3pm.
Here's the full menu:
And here's what we tried:
Set A - JB Style Kway Teow Kia (S$9.90+)
Set A consists of:
- JB-style kway teow kia
- A choice of braised item (braised intestines, braised boneless pork hock or braised belly)
- Homemade herbal tea
Set B - Mini Bowl Rice (S$9.90+)
Set B consists of:
- Mini bowl of braised rice
- Small bowl of taro rice
- Side dish of choice (fermented beancurd deep-fried pork or shrimp paste chicken)
- Vegetables
- Soup of the day
Malaysian Style Curry Fish Head (S$29.80+)
Celery Pesto Fish Tail (S$36.80+)
Black Pepper Lala (S$15.80+)
Shrimp Paste Chicken (S$12.80+)
Stir-Fried Heavenly Kings with Sambal (S$12.80+)
KL Tai Lok Mee (S$8.90+)
Salted Fish Fried Rice (S$8.90+)
Fermented Beancurd Deep-Fried Pork (S$16.80+)
Lok Lok (S$1 per stick)
Prices exclude service charge.
Waiting Bar
151 Kitchener Road, S208526
Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, daily
Top images via Livia Soh.
