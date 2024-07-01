Back

Volkswagen speeds down TPE & crashes into van, both vehicles overturn, teen driver arrested

The driver, 19, was arrested for drink driving.

Hannah Martens | July 01, 2024, 10:34 AM

A white Volkswagen Golf was speeding down the Tampines Expressway (TPE) toward Changi Airport.

In a video uploaded on YouTube by SG Road Vigilante, the car could be seen zooming past vehicles before it crashed into the van.

The impact flipped both vehicles, with one sending a shower of sparks into the air as it scraped across the road.

GIF made from SG Road Vigilante/YouTube

In another Facebook video, the Volkswagen was seen hitting the back of the van, causing both cars to flip.

Photo via Singapore Road Accident.com/Facebook

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident on Jun. 30 at about 5:10 am.

A 25-year-old male van driver and his 54-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old male, was arrested for drink driving and conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube & Singapore Road Accident.com

