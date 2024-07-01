Volkswagen speeds down TPE & crashes into van, both vehicles overturn, teen driver arrested

A white Volkswagen Golf was speeding down the Tampines Expressway (TPE) toward Changi Airport.

In a video uploaded on YouTube by SG Road Vigilante, the car could be seen zooming past vehicles before it crashed into the van.

The impact flipped both vehicles, with one sending a shower of sparks into the air as it scraped across the road.

In another Facebook video, the Volkswagen was seen hitting the back of the van, causing both cars to flip.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident on Jun. 30 at about 5:10 am.

A 25-year-old male van driver and his 54-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old male, was arrested for drink driving and conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube & Singapore Road Accident.com