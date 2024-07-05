S'pore charity Viva Foundation to hold free concert at Botanic Gardens on Aug. 4

Singapore-based charity Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer will be hosting a free concert on Aug. 4, 2024.

The show will be held at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, which is located at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, from 6pm to 7:15pm.

The event aims to inspire everyone, particularly childhood cancer survivors, to show that dreams can be achieved.

Visitors can expect performances from the following acts:

Miss Lou

Emiliano Cyrus

lullaboy

Lee Pei Ling

There will also be a dynamic dance performance by children, promoting awareness and support for the charity.

About Viva Foundation

Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer focuses on life-saving research and education, and it aims to develop better treatment to raise survival rates with less late-effects for affected children.

The foundation works closely with institutions like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, National University Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital with the aim of translating high cure rates into Singapore.

Click here to find out more.

Top image from Botanic Gardens and Miss Lou's Instagram page