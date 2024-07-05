Back

S'pore charity Viva Foundation to hold free concert at Botanic Gardens on Aug. 4

Featuring local and regional acts like Miss Lou and lullaboy.

Fasiha Nazren | July 05, 2024, 09:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore-based charity Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer will be hosting a free concert on Aug. 4, 2024.

The show will be held at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage, which is located at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, from 6pm to 7:15pm.

The event aims to inspire everyone, particularly childhood cancer survivors, to show that dreams can be achieved.

Visitors can expect performances from the following acts:

Miss Lou

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Lou 盧佩莘 | Lou Peixin (@hellomisslou)

Emiliano Cyrus

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WonderBoy EmilianoCyrus|EC一平 (@emilianocyrus_wonderboy)

lullaboy

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lullaboy (@lullaboyxo)

Lee Pei Ling

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeryl 李佩玲 (@jerylleex)

There will also be a dynamic dance performance by children, promoting awareness and support for the charity.

About Viva Foundation

Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer focuses on life-saving research and education, and it aims to develop better treatment to raise survival rates with less late-effects for affected children.

The foundation works closely with institutions like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, National University Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital with the aim of translating high cure rates into Singapore.

Click here to find out more.

Top image from Botanic Gardens and Miss Lou's Instagram page

Non-emergency ambulance cases to have longer wait times of up to 20 mins: SCDF

SCDF revealed that it currently receives about 12 lower acuity calls a day.

July 05, 2024, 07:41 PM

I tried getting my wife into gaming with an MSI Stealth 18 AMG laptop. Now I want one.

It made me fall in love with gaming all over again.

July 05, 2024, 06:55 PM

Over 50 witnesses, including Ong Beng Seng, listed for Iswaran's trial

His lawyer is asking for the prosecution to provide them the statements of all the witnesses.

July 05, 2024, 06:52 PM

Over 1,440 being investigated following S'pore islandwide multi-agency anti-crime blitz

More than S$9140 cash was seized in an Yishun anti-gambling raid.

July 05, 2024, 06:36 PM

Attack helicopters & fighter jets to fly over heartlands on National Day

Chinook helicopters will also fly the state flag around Singapore.

July 05, 2024, 06:34 PM

Acres spends 3 hours rescuing juvenile white-bellied sea eagle lodged in 6-storey-high tree branch in Woodlands

Thankfully, one of their rescue volunteers could climb trees.

July 05, 2024, 06:00 PM

PM Wong congratulates Keir Starmer for historic victory in UK general election

He also pointed towards Singapore and the UK's shared longstanding and historical relationship.

July 05, 2024, 05:59 PM

M'sia woman shocked to find 2 months worth of cash savings destroyed by termites

Oh no.

July 05, 2024, 05:35 PM

Tengah bus interchange to open Jul. 21, with new bus service to Bukit Gombak & Beauty World MRT

More connectivity for Tengah residents.

July 05, 2024, 05:25 PM

Ground-up group creates opportunities for persons with & without disabilities to connect through sports

Members gather at various community spaces for activities like running, yoga, fun fitness, and hiking.

July 05, 2024, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.