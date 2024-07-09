3 injured in accident involving minibus & head-on collision between 2 vans in Hougang

Two vans crashed headfirst into each other along Hougang Avenue 7 towards Defu Lane 1 on the morning of Jul. 9, 2024, injuring three people.

A minibus was also involved in the accident, and its driver is assisting in police investigations.

The accident led to a driver being trapped in the seat of a van.

He was later freed by SCDF using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a 64-year-old male van driver and a 74-year-old minibus driver were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

A 40-year-old male van driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Aftermath of the accident

Videos posted on Xiaohongshu showed the aftermath of the accident.

A vehicle door had been ripped off its hinges and was seen lying on the grass patch next to the road.

The grey van had a crushed front bumper and a cracked windshield.

Police officers were also shown attempting to open the passenger door of the black van.

The user said they heard ambulance sirens early that morning.

As the accident happened during the morning rush hour, traffic along the road was even heavier than usual, the user added.

At around 8am, SBS Transit informed the public on X that Bus 112 was diverted along Upper Serangoon Rd towards Hougang Avenue 7 due to an accident. Five bus stops were skipped.

Around 30 minutes later, the public transport company announced that normal operations had resumed.

Police investigations are ongoing

SCDF and SPF said they were alerted to a traffic accident involving two vans and a minibus along Hougang Avenue 7 towards Defu Lane 1 at around 7:25am on Jul. 9, 2024.

The 74-year-old male minibus driver is assisting in investigations, said SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via 约尼/Xiaohongshu.