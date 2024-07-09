Back

3 injured in accident involving minibus & head-on collision between 2 vans in Hougang

Police investigations are ongoing.

Amber Tay | July 09, 2024, 07:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two vans crashed headfirst into each other along Hougang Avenue 7 towards Defu Lane 1 on the morning of Jul. 9, 2024, injuring three  people.

A minibus was also involved in the accident, and its driver is assisting in police investigations.

The accident led to a driver being trapped in the seat of a van.

He was later freed by SCDF using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a 64-year-old male van driver and a 74-year-old minibus driver were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

A 40-year-old male van driver sustained minor injuries but refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

Aftermath of the accident

Videos posted on Xiaohongshu showed the aftermath of the accident.

A vehicle door had been ripped off its hinges and was seen lying on the grass patch next to the road.

Screenshot via 约尼/Xiaohongshu.

The grey van had a crushed front bumper and a cracked windshield.

Screenshot via 约尼/Xiaohongshu.

Police officers were also shown attempting to open the passenger door of the black van.

Screenshot via 约尼/Xiaohongshu.

The user said they heard ambulance sirens early that morning.

As the accident happened during the morning rush hour, traffic along the road was even heavier than usual, the user added.

At around 8am, SBS Transit informed the public on X that Bus 112 was diverted along Upper Serangoon Rd towards Hougang Avenue 7 due to an accident. Five bus stops were skipped.

Around 30 minutes later, the public transport company announced that normal operations had resumed.

Police investigations are ongoing

SCDF and SPF said they were alerted to a traffic accident involving two vans and a minibus along Hougang Avenue 7 towards Defu Lane 1 at around 7:25am on Jul. 9, 2024.

The 74-year-old male minibus driver is assisting in investigations, said SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via 约尼/Xiaohongshu.

S'pore 'photographer' offers TikToker S$12,000 for 'artistic sperm photoshoot' involving 50 men

Sus.

July 09, 2024, 06:52 PM

Japan & Philippines sign key defence pact amid concerns over China

The first of its kind that Japan forged in Asia.

July 09, 2024, 06:26 PM

S’porean mum, 39: Beating cancer in my 20s gave me a new perspective on motherhood

She had to terminate her pregnancy at the time to undergo chemotherapy.

July 09, 2024, 06:24 PM

Pasir Ris residents band together & spend hours rescuing 3 chicks that fell into drain

Kampung spirit.

July 09, 2024, 06:05 PM

Weekend sunrise runs, Guardian’s wellness bazaar, forest bathing & more at Marina Bay Sands till Jul. 21

It’s time to get your glow up.

July 09, 2024, 05:59 PM

S'pore hospitality company Ascott strikes deal with Chelsea Football Club for next 4 EPL seasons

Fans can look forward to customised packages and exclusive rewards.

July 09, 2024, 04:51 PM

Temasek reports S$44 billion in sustainable living investments in 1st ever sustainability report

Going green.

July 09, 2024, 03:15 PM

Temasek's net portfolio value bounces back to S$389 billion in 2024 following drop last year

The firm commemorated its 50th anniversary this year.

July 09, 2024, 03:00 PM

'Tourists go home': Thousands in Barcelona protest, spray tourists with water guns

Locals have blamed overtourism for rising prices and an ongoing housing crisis.

July 09, 2024, 02:52 PM

Police alerted after 4 teens seen playing football on Punggol HDB car park rooftop

The rooftop was said to be located at least two storeys above the ground.

July 09, 2024, 02:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.