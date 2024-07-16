Trump picks former critic, Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice president candidate

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen former critic Senator JD Vance of Ohio to be his running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

Who is JD Vance?

Vance, 39, rose to fame with his book “Hillbilly Elegy” in 2016.

He was previously an outspoken Trump critic who called him "reprehensible" and a "cultural heroin", according to the Washington Post and New York Times.

Privately, according to Reuters, Vance compared Trump to Adolf Hitler.

In recent years, Vance has become one of Trump's "fierce defender[s]".

Won the Senate with Trump's support

Having embraced the former president's politics, Vance won Trump's support when he ran for the 2022 Ohio Senate election.

He ultimately won the election and joined the Senate last year.

Ohio was once considered a swing state, but is now seen as safely Republican.

A staunch conservative, Vance shares many of the views Trump already espouses, such as trade protectionism and tougher border security.

Vance, who is nearly 40 years younger than Trump, could expand Trump's appeal to younger voters.

Importance of Vice President

Trump's selection came just days after he survived a failed assassination attempt.

The shooting serves as a reminder that a president's choice of vice president is an important consideration for voters, should anything happen to the president.

The former president's pick for running mate was subject to massive speculation in recent weeks.

Many of Trump's closest advisers themselves did not know who he would pick as his vice president until Monday (Jul. 15), at the start of the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

"Lengthy deliberation and thought"

Vance appeared a the event with his wife by his side, to the applause of the crowd.

As the convention was underway, Trump announced Vance on his Truth Social (a social media platform) as his choice for vice president.

He said the decision to choose Vance as his running mate in the November Presidential race was made after "lengthy deliberation and thought".

"As Vice President, JD will continue to fight for our Constitution, stand with our Troops, and will do everything he can to help me make America great again," said Trump.

If elected, Vance would be one of the youngest vice presidents in U.S. history.

Top image via GOP/YouTube.