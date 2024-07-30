Kamala Harris vows to show up for presidential debate even if Trump does not

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will show up for the second of two scheduled debates agreed upon by President Joe Biden and Republican challenger Donald Trump.

However, there is now uncertainty about whether Trump will be present for the debate, after Biden dropped out of the race.

Will Trump debate?

The Biden and Trump campaigns agreed on two presidential debates in June and September 2024.

However, Biden's disastrous performance in the June debate led to a series of events that culminated in him dropping out of the race.

While Harris is all but certain to be the Democratic Party's replacement candidate, there is now doubt over the September debate that Trump initially agreed to attend.

In an interview on Fox News on Jul. 29, Trump said he wanted to do a debate with Harris, and he would "probably end up debating."

However he added, "I can also make a case for not doing it."

Harris campaign's response

The Harris campaign was quick to respond.

Spokesperson Michael Tyler told CNBC that they would "see if Trump shows."

Harris will attend the debate regardless of Trump's decision.

Tyler added, "If Donald Trump and his team are saying anything other than ‘we’ll see you there,’ — and it appears that they are — it’s a convenient but expected backtrack from Team Trump."

The previous week, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said it would be inappropriate to schedule a debate with Harris as she is not yet the official nominee of her party.

Harris is expected to be confirmed as the official nominee at the Democratic National Convention, slated to take place on Aug. 19.

"It would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds," Cheung said.

However, the June debate took place before either party's national convention, which meant that neither Trump nor Biden were the official nominees at the time.

Related stories:

Top image from Trump and Harris Facebook pages.