Back

3-hour delay along East-West Line due to track fault at Jurong East MRT station on Jul. 4 morning

The fault occurred at around 5am, and was cleared at 7:48am.

Ruth Chai | July 04, 2024, 10:10 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The East-West Line (EWL) experienced a three-hour delay due to a track fault at Jurong East MRT station on Jul. 4.

The fault occurred at the station at around 5am.

Services started progressively resuming at around 7:48am.

Bridging bus services available

Train operator SMRT announced the fault at 6:17am. It advised commuters to add 20 minutes of travel time between Buona Vista and Clementi, and subsequently between Boon Lay and Clementi.

Free regular bus services and bridging bus services were available to ferry passengers between Boon Lay and Clementi stations.

Passengers were also advised to take alternative lines such as the Thomson-East Coast Line, North-South Line and Downtown Line.

At 8:18am, SMRT announced that the fault had been cleared and train services progressively resumed from 7:48am.

The free regular and bridging bus services ceased at 8:12am.

Faulty point machine

The delays were a result of a "faulty point machine", said SMRT in a Facebook post.

"A point machine controls train movements at rail junctions when trains switch tracks. It is crucial for the point machine to be fully functional for the safe operation of trains," they added.

Once the fault was detected, trains were slowed down to 5 km/h for safety reasons, resulting in the delays.

SMRT said its staff were deployed onto the track to investigate the issue. Additional staff assisted service ambassadors in managing peak hour crowds.

"We apologise to all commuters who experienced longer travel times today."

Top photo via Ashwin Arunkumar/Google Maps

M'sia Good Vibes Festival cancelled due to clash with M'sia king's coronation

Second year in a row that the festival has been cancelled.

July 03, 2024, 08:02 PM

Hawker food prices went up 6.1% in 2023 due to rising food import costs

The hawker food inflation has since moderated to 3.7% in May 2024.

July 03, 2024, 06:58 PM

Challenging to launch more BTO flats with wait times of less than 3 years: Desmond Lee

He was asked if HDB could reduce wait times to 18 months.

July 03, 2024, 06:22 PM

Free exhibition at National Museum of S'pore features toys from 1980s to the present, opens Jul. 5

Still remember your old toys?

July 03, 2024, 06:15 PM

Najib's bid to serve remaining jail sentence as house arrest rejected by M'sia High Court

Najib previously requested to produce an "addendum order" permitting a house arrest by the former Malaysian Agong, Abdullah of Pahang.

July 03, 2024, 06:11 PM

S'pore doesn't 'glorify or celebrate' colonial past: Desmond Lee on new statues in Fort Canning

Two new statues of Sir Stamford Raffles and Nathaniel Wallich were unveiled in May. 21, 2024, at Canning Rise in Fort Canning Park.

July 03, 2024, 06:05 PM

‘Why did I get cancer?’: S’porean woman was just 30 when she found out she had stage 3 breast cancer

Losing her hair was the least of her worries.

July 03, 2024, 05:59 PM

S'pore remains confident in operational capability & reliability of F-16s: MINDEF

Approximately 3,100 F-16s operating in 25 countries clocked over 19 million flight hours.

July 03, 2024, 05:54 PM

Zouk otter mum likely died due to natural causes: NParks

Her carcass had been retrieved by NParks and sent to Mandai Wildlife Group for a postmortem.

July 03, 2024, 05:24 PM

Retiree, 66, spends 8 hours a day picking litter around Kallang estate, says it keeps him healthy

He has lived in the estate for nearly 40 years.

July 03, 2024, 05:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.