Free exhibition at National Museum of S'pore features toys from 1980s to the present, opens Jul. 5

Thanks to newfangled technologies such as video games and smartphones, toys are increasingly a thing of the past.

Those from Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) may fleetingly recall Hot Wheels cars being sold at supermarkets.

Older generations might have fond memories of Tamagotchis or Barbies, and the intangible value of such toys.

An upcoming exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore looks to tap into our nostalgia for old toys.

"Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play", a free exhibition held from Jul. 5, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025, will feature extensive toy collections and large-scale artworks.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 7pm daily, and will be free for all visitors.

Toys from the 1980s to present

Over 250 locally and globally recognisable toys from the 1980s to the present will be featured at Play:Date.

Highlights from the exhibition include the Mr. Kiasu series of McDonald's figurines:

There is also a cute Hello Kitty and Dear Daniel space millennium wedding toys set:

A McDonald's-themed pair of Jenga sets is also featured in the collection:

There are even Barbie dolls dressed up as Singapore Airlines stewardesses, replete with miniature travel paraphernalia:

There are also these classic male and female Tamagotchis, which are certainly a blast from the past:

The abovementioned toys are just a small sample of those displayed at the museum.

There will also be retro game consoles and devices, including a calculator that hides a boxing game for students to play in secret.

Artwork

The exterior hoardings around the facade of the museum, in place due to ongoing restoration and upgrading works, will also be decorated with large-scale commissioned artworks by local artists.

The art aims to take visitors "on a journey through the life cycle of toys, likely evoking some personal memories along the way."

Each artwork will feature interactive and tactile elements.

The entrance to the exhibition will be through a tunnel that features a "digital parade of toy figurines":

There will also be interactive digital games at the exhibition, inspired by old-school gaming arcades, National Museum of Singapore said. Separate fees will apply for the digital game experiences, even though the exhibition is free.

From 10am to 5pm on Jul. 6 and Jul. 7, the opening weekend of the exhibition, visitors will stand a chance to play both old and new tabletop games or complete a short quiz to possibly grab a prize from a giant claw machine.

Top photo from NMS.