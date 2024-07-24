Back

AHTC & STC settle lawsuits with WP leaders after mediation

The town councils had sued the Workers' Party leaders for alleged misuse of town council funds.

Seri Mazliana | July 24, 2024, 09:48 PM

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and Sengkang Town Council (STC) have dropped their claims in their lawsuits against Workers' Party (WP) leaders following a mediation at the Singapore International Mediation Centre.

In a joint statement shared on Pritam Singh's Facebook page on Jul. 24, WP leaders Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang, Pritam Singh, Chua Zhi Hon, and Kenneth Foo said they have settled their respective lawsuits with the town councils on a drop-hand basis.

The two town councils had sued the leaders for alleged misuse of town council funds.

This means that the town councils agreed to withdraw their claims, and each party will bear their legal costs individually.

Top photo via Pritam Singh/Facebook

