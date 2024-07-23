Back

Japan bullet train service in Aichi partially suspended after 2 maintenance trains collide

Services between the Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations are affected.

Seri Mazliana | July 23, 2024, 01:04 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service was suspended on Jul. 22 after two maintenance trains reportedly derailed and collided at around 3:30am (Singapore time) in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture.

According to Japan English-language newspaper The Japan Times, train services were suspended between the Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations.

The Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) said the recovery work is ongoing and it is uncertain when trains will be able to resume services at the affected stations, reported Japan news outlet NHK.

What happened

JR Central said that the collision occurred between the Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations, where a maintenance vehicle rear-ended another.

This caused both trains to be derailed.

A train driver suffered head injuries and was sent to the hospital, while a maintenance worker sustained a minor leg injury, reported NHK.

The maintenance trains were laying ballast, or small rocks under rail tracks, and had completed their task.

Special flights activated

The bullet trains connecting Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station had been canceled while other services were reduced, according to The Japan Times.

West Japan Railway, or JR West, has stopped its service which connects Shin-Osaka Station and Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture, and the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.

All Nippon Airways has activated special flights between Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Osaka International Airport following the service suspension.

Top photos via Densha Boy 500 • 電車の少年500/Facebook

Govt studying ways to ease delivery services in S'pore, such as parking areas in malls & clearer signage

Among other solutions to issues faced by delivery workers.

July 23, 2024, 12:35 AM

'If you don't spend, you are dog fart': China tour guide scolds tour group & refuses to move off

Authorities found that she was operating without a licence.

July 22, 2024, 07:00 PM

Baby civet reunites with family on Bukit Merah HDB ceiling with photographers’ help

Precious little baby.

July 22, 2024, 06:46 PM

126 dim sum reopens Boon Keng outlet, 2 ex-staff & 1 customer take over operations

It's back.

July 22, 2024, 06:37 PM

Woman, 76, allegedly gets hit by BMW in Bukit Batok, thrown into the air, dies

The BMW car driver, a 59-year-old male, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

July 22, 2024, 06:21 PM

M’sian developer to build S$10 billion ‘mega-townships’ in JB, 1 near S'pore, 1 near Legoland

The current rental price hike in Singapore makes it a "prime time" for Tropicana to launch these projects, its deputy CEO said.

July 22, 2024, 06:05 PM

S'pore boy, 15, helps loansharks splash paint to buy S$1,700 e-bike

He was arrested and charged in court.

July 22, 2024, 05:58 PM

S'pore to deliver 4th tranche of aid to Gaza, total contributions over S$17 million so far

The latest tranche comprises of 300 tonnes of sardines and 1,000 tonnes of rice.

July 22, 2024, 05:26 PM

Girl, 6, goes missing at festival in JB where parents operated booth

The Malaysian police are searching for her.

July 22, 2024, 04:57 PM

S'pore views Israel's settlements in West Bank as illegal under international law: Vivian Balakrishnan

The settlements make it harder to reach a negotiated two-state solution.

July 22, 2024, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.