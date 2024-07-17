Back

Toilet door falls off during 16-hour Cathay Pacific flight, held in place by flight attendant

Another in-flight issue.

Tharun Suresh | July 17, 2024, 04:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A toilet door in a Cathay Pacific plane flying from Hong Kong to New York came loose on Jul. 15, 2024, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Flight CX840 was scheduled to depart from Hong Kong International Airport at 4:15pm, but take-off was delayed to 5:06pm.

The flight's arrival at JFK airport was delayed from 8:35pm to 9:08pm.

The flight lasted about 16 hours.

A photo of a flight attendant holding the fallen toilet door in place was uploaded to Threads by user hsu_kk.

The toilet door was seen leaning against an adjacent wall:

flight attendant holding up door Photo from hsu_kk/Threads.

Another photo was also posted by the same user, which showed a group of flight attendants who appeared to be in the midst of fixing the door:

fixingdoor Photo from hsu_kk/Threads.

Cathay Pacific told SCMP that it was aware of the defective door, and that its engineering team is conducting a follow-up investigation.

Top photo from hsu_kk/Threads.

Man, 60, trips on uneven footpath in Hillock Park while jogging, suffers 4 bone fractures

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council said they are expediting repairs to the footpath.

July 17, 2024, 03:32 PM

S'pore Lionesses thrash Macau 9-0 in football friendly

ROAR!

July 17, 2024, 03:08 PM

Driver swerves onto footpath to get back on track after making wrong turn in Queenstown

Not quite what they teach you at driving school.

July 17, 2024, 01:13 PM

Video: BMW landed on its side after a car hit it at Ang Mo Kio junction

Video footage of the incident has emerged.

July 17, 2024, 12:06 PM

Judge dismisses Trump's classified document criminal case

The Justice Department is planning to appeal the decision.

July 17, 2024, 11:52 AM

KK Mart fined S$17,240 by M'sia court, founders won't face further criminal charges over controversial socks

Three officers who supplied the controversial socks to KK Mart were also discharged from criminal charges in the same case. 

July 17, 2024, 11:48 AM

S'porean man, 68, hides 8 spy cameras to watch female tenant in toilet & bedroom

He was married.

July 17, 2024, 11:40 AM

S'pore Turf Club in Kranji offering free admission on Jul. 21 for last S'pore Derby race

Last hurrah.

July 17, 2024, 11:30 AM

S'porean artist, 26, who died in CTE motorcycle crash, wanted to 'take a breather' & see her friend

She was actively involved in art exhibitions and also won an award in 2021.

July 17, 2024, 10:46 AM

12 teens, 13-17, arrested for allegedly group assaulting boy, 15, in Pasir Ris car park

The 15-year-old was sent to the hospital.

July 17, 2024, 10:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.