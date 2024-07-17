Toilet door falls off during 16-hour Cathay Pacific flight, held in place by flight attendant

A toilet door in a Cathay Pacific plane flying from Hong Kong to New York came loose on Jul. 15, 2024, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

Flight CX840 was scheduled to depart from Hong Kong International Airport at 4:15pm, but take-off was delayed to 5:06pm.

The flight's arrival at JFK airport was delayed from 8:35pm to 9:08pm.

The flight lasted about 16 hours.

A photo of a flight attendant holding the fallen toilet door in place was uploaded to Threads by user hsu_kk.

The toilet door was seen leaning against an adjacent wall:

Another photo was also posted by the same user, which showed a group of flight attendants who appeared to be in the midst of fixing the door:

Cathay Pacific told SCMP that it was aware of the defective door, and that its engineering team is conducting a follow-up investigation.

Top photo from hsu_kk/Threads.