Old school-themed eatery opens in Tiong Bahru with Li Nanxing's hae bee hiam toast, chicken rice & more

Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant is a newly-opened restaurant located in Tiong Bahru.

The eatery offers Singaporean breakfast, lunch and dinner options such as toast, chicken rice and fishball noodles.

The restaurant sports an old-school aesthetic and is open daily from 7am to 10pm.

It seats a total of 90 pax.

Here's a look at some of the dishes you can find at the restaurant:

And here's what we tried:

Li Nanxing Hae Bee Hiam Toast set with drink and soft-boiled eggs (S$5.50+)

Made with local actor Li Nanxing's own brand hae bee hiam spread, the toast was fragrant and wasn't too spicy.

Lixin Signature Noodles (S$8.30+)

Hainanese Kampung Chicken Rice (from S$12+)

Another star item of the restaurant. This chicken rice recipe took 19 years to perfect.

Like most chicken rice stalls, you can order a quarter (S$12+), half (S$20+), or whole (S$38+) chicken.

Dragon Beard Kai Lan (from S$10+)

Pui Kia Ribs (from S$16+)

Salt and Pepper Dragon Tongue Fish (S$18+)

This fried delight pairs well with the sambal sauce.

Signature Stir-Fried Chicken Rice (S$8+)

Chicken and pork satay (from S$1+)

Priced at S$1 a stick, you'll need to order a minimum of 10 sticks to enjoy these satays.

Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant

71 Seng Poh Rd, Block 71, #01-49, Singapore 160071

Opening hours: 7am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant.

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne.