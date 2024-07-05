Old school-themed eatery opens in Tiong Bahru with Li Nanxing's hae bee hiam toast, chicken rice & more

Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant is a newly-opened restaurant located in Tiong Bahru.
The eatery offers Singaporean breakfast, lunch and dinner options such as toast, chicken rice and fishball noodles.
The restaurant sports an old-school aesthetic and is open daily from 7am to 10pm.
It seats a total of 90 pax.
Here's a look at some of the dishes you can find at the restaurant:
And here's what we tried:
Li Nanxing Hae Bee Hiam Toast set with drink and soft-boiled eggs (S$5.50+)
Made with local actor Li Nanxing's own brand hae bee hiam spread, the toast was fragrant and wasn't too spicy.
Lixin Signature Noodles (S$8.30+)
Hainanese Kampung Chicken Rice (from S$12+)
Another star item of the restaurant. This chicken rice recipe took 19 years to perfect.
Like most chicken rice stalls, you can order a quarter (S$12+), half (S$20+), or whole (S$38+) chicken.
Dragon Beard Kai Lan (from S$10+)
Pui Kia Ribs (from S$16+)
Salt and Pepper Dragon Tongue Fish (S$18+)
This fried delight pairs well with the sambal sauce.
Signature Stir-Fried Chicken Rice (S$8+)
Chicken and pork satay (from S$1+)
Priced at S$1 a stick, you'll need to order a minimum of 10 sticks to enjoy these satays.
Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant
71 Seng Poh Rd, Block 71, #01-49, Singapore 160071
Opening hours: 7am to 10pm, daily
This was a media preview at Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant.
Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne.
