Old school-themed eatery opens in Tiong Bahru with Li Nanxing's hae bee hiam toast, chicken rice & more

Fasiha Nazren | Yeo Gi-Anne | July 05, 2024, 12:10 PM

Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant is a newly-opened restaurant located in Tiong Bahru.

The eatery offers Singaporean breakfast, lunch and dinner options such as toast, chicken rice and fishball noodles.

The restaurant sports an old-school aesthetic and is open daily from 7am to 10pm.

It seats a total of 90 pax.

Photo from Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant

Photo from Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant

Photo from Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's a look at some of the dishes you can find at the restaurant:

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

And here's what we tried:

Li Nanxing Hae Bee Hiam Toast set with drink and soft-boiled eggs (S$5.50+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Made with local actor Li Nanxing's own brand hae bee hiam spread, the toast was fragrant and wasn't too spicy.

Lixin Signature Noodles (S$8.30+)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Hainanese Kampung Chicken Rice (from S$12+)

Half Hainanese Kampung Chicken Rice. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Another star item of the restaurant. This chicken rice recipe took 19 years to perfect.

Like most chicken rice stalls, you can order a quarter (S$12+), half (S$20+), or whole (S$38+) chicken.

Dragon Beard Kai Lan (from S$10+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Pui Kia Ribs (from S$16+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Salt and Pepper Dragon Tongue Fish (S$18+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This fried delight pairs well with the sambal sauce.

Signature Stir-Fried Chicken Rice (S$8+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Chicken and pork satay (from S$1+)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Priced at S$1 a stick, you'll need to order a minimum of 10 sticks to enjoy these satays.

@mothership.nova Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant 📍: 71 Seng Poh Road, 01-49, S160071 ⏰: Daily, 7am to 10pm 🍴: Li Nan Xing’s Hae Bee Hiam Toast set with drink & soft boiled eggs S$5.50 Half Hainanese Kampung Chicken Rice S$20 Small Pui Kia Ribs S$16 Salt & Pepper Dragon Tongue Fish S$18 Lixin Signature Noodles S$8.30 Stir-Fried Chicken Rice S$8 Small Dragon Beard Kai Lan $10 Chicken & Pork Satay S$1 per stick, minimum 10 sticks Prices exclude GST #tiktoksg #whattowatch #SGFoodie #foodfestontiktok #wheretoeat #sglocalfood #linanxing #tiongbahru #haebeehiam #chickenrice #dateideassg ♬ Rockstar - LISA

Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant

71 Seng Poh Rd, Block 71, #01-49, Singapore 160071

Opening hours: 7am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Today Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant.

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne. 

