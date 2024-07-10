Back

Tipo opens new pasta bar outlet at Bugis with lunch sets from S$13.90++

Endless pasta-bilities.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 10, 2024, 07:12 PM

Nestled in Stamford Arts Centre is the newly-opened Tipo Pasta Bar.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The restaurant has a modern green interior and seats 78 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here's the full menu:

Image via Tipo Group.

Image via Tipo Group.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here are the lunch sets available from 11am to 4pm, daily.

At this outlet, you can find a few new in-house specials as well as an expanded "build-your-own pasta" menu, starting from S$9.90++.

Here's what we tried:

Truffle Tramezzini (S$16++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Calamari (S$19.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

For the type of pasta, you can choose from three different types of pasta.

Flavours for the pasta rotates seasonally.

This month's pasta features, nori, curry, and sriracha-flavoured pasta. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Classy Carbonara (S$19.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Black Prawn (S$20.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Build You Own Pasta (from S$9.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

You can also add more ingredients to your build-your-own pasta, starting from S$2.50++ per ingredient.

Sticky Date Pudding (S$13.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Tiramisu (S$13.90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Drinks

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We tried both the Cold Brew Tea (S$6.90++) and the Watermelon Soda (S$7.90++).

Tipo Pasta Bar

Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo St, #01-08, S187962

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Tipo Pasta Bar.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren. 

