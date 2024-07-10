Tipo opens new pasta bar outlet at Bugis with lunch sets from S$13.90++

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Nestled in Stamford Arts Centre is the newly-opened Tipo Pasta Bar.

The restaurant has a modern green interior and seats 78 pax.

Here's the full menu:

Here are the lunch sets available from 11am to 4pm, daily.

At this outlet, you can find a few new in-house specials as well as an expanded "build-your-own pasta" menu, starting from S$9.90++.

Here's what we tried:

Truffle Tramezzini (S$16++)

Calamari (S$19.90++)

For the type of pasta, you can choose from three different types of pasta.

Flavours for the pasta rotates seasonally.

Classy Carbonara (S$19.90++)

Black Prawn (S$20.90++)

Build You Own Pasta (from S$9.90++)

You can also add more ingredients to your build-your-own pasta, starting from S$2.50++ per ingredient.

Sticky Date Pudding (S$13.90++)

Tiramisu (S$13.90++)

Drinks

We tried both the Cold Brew Tea (S$6.90++) and the Watermelon Soda (S$7.90++).

Tipo Pasta Bar

Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo St, #01-08, S187962

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Tipo Pasta Bar.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren.