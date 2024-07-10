Tipo opens new pasta bar outlet at Bugis with lunch sets from S$13.90++

Nestled in Stamford Arts Centre is the newly-opened Tipo Pasta Bar.
The restaurant has a modern green interior and seats 78 pax.
Here's the full menu:
Here are the lunch sets available from 11am to 4pm, daily.
At this outlet, you can find a few new in-house specials as well as an expanded "build-your-own pasta" menu, starting from S$9.90++.
Here's what we tried:
Truffle Tramezzini (S$16++)
Calamari (S$19.90++)
For the type of pasta, you can choose from three different types of pasta.
Flavours for the pasta rotates seasonally.
Classy Carbonara (S$19.90++)
Black Prawn (S$20.90++)
Build You Own Pasta (from S$9.90++)
You can also add more ingredients to your build-your-own pasta, starting from S$2.50++ per ingredient.
Sticky Date Pudding (S$13.90++)
Tiramisu (S$13.90++)
Drinks
We tried both the Cold Brew Tea (S$6.90++) and the Watermelon Soda (S$7.90++).
@mothership.nova Tipo Pasta Bar 📍: 155 Waterloo St, 01-08, S187962 ⏰: Daily, 11am to 10pm 🍴: Truffle Tramezzini S$16 Calamari S$19.90 Watermelon Soda S$7.90 Cold Brew Tea S$6.90 Classy Carbonara S$19.90 Black Prawn S$20.90 Build Your Own Pasta from S$9.90 Sticky Date Pudding S$13.90 Tiramisu S$13.90 Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #bugis #pasta #foodtok #whattoeat #foodfestontiktok #halal ♬ ALIBI RMX - rosalia_exclusive_
Tipo Pasta Bar
Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo St, #01-08, S187962
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
This was a media preview at Tipo Pasta Bar.
Top images via Fasiha Nazren.
