Tiong Bahru café has fluffy honey-glazed doughnuts from S$3.60+

If you like doughnuts, you'd probably like these sweet treats from Caffe Pralet.
For those who don't know, Caffe Pralet is a quaint cafe-bakery located in Tiong Bahru that specialises in sourdough sandwiches and fluffy doughnuts.
Here's the link to its full menu.
And here's what we tried:
Burnt Butter Honey Donut (S$3.60+)
This doughnut isn't too sweet and has a hint of saltiness, which made for a pretty addictive snack.
Lemon Crémeux Donut (S$3.60+)
This doughnut is dusted with powdered sugar and loaded with a tangy and slightly sweet lemon filling.
Cinnamon Sugar Donut (S$3.20+)
This one kind of feels like eating fluffy and chewy churros.
Beef'in Cheese'in (S$14+)
This sourdough sandwich is packed with braised tender beef chuck, caramelised onions, gherkins, and baby spinach.
Mojo Cerdo (S$13+)
Meanwhile, this sandwich includes slow-roasted pork collar, glazed balsamic peppers, avocado, Bombay onions, and baby spinach.
Drinks
We had the iced caramel latte (S$6.50+) and the iced honey malt oat milk (S$6.50+).
This was a media preview at Caffe Pralet.
Caffe Pralet
Eng Hoon Mansions, 17 Eng Hoon St, #01-04, S169767
Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, daily
Top images via Celeste Ng.
