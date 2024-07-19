Tiong Bahru café has fluffy honey-glazed doughnuts from S$3.60+

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you like doughnuts, you'd probably like these sweet treats from Caffe Pralet.

For those who don't know, Caffe Pralet is a quaint cafe-bakery located in Tiong Bahru that specialises in sourdough sandwiches and fluffy doughnuts.

Here's the link to its full menu.

And here's what we tried:

Burnt Butter Honey Donut (S$3.60+)

This doughnut isn't too sweet and has a hint of saltiness, which made for a pretty addictive snack.

Lemon Crémeux Donut (S$3.60+)

This doughnut is dusted with powdered sugar and loaded with a tangy and slightly sweet lemon filling.

Cinnamon Sugar Donut (S$3.20+)

This one kind of feels like eating fluffy and chewy churros.

Beef'in Cheese'in (S$14+)

This sourdough sandwich is packed with braised tender beef chuck, caramelised onions, gherkins, and baby spinach.

Mojo Cerdo (S$13+)

Meanwhile, this sandwich includes slow-roasted pork collar, glazed balsamic peppers, avocado, Bombay onions, and baby spinach.

Drinks

We had the iced caramel latte (S$6.50+) and the iced honey malt oat milk (S$6.50+).

Caffe Pralet

Eng Hoon Mansions, 17 Eng Hoon St, #01-04, S169767

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, daily

