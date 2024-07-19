Back

Tiong Bahru café has fluffy honey-glazed doughnuts from S$3.60+

Sourdough-nuts.

Fasiha Nazren | Yeo Gi-Anne | July 19, 2024, 12:01 PM

If you like doughnuts, you'd probably like these sweet treats from Caffe Pralet.

For those who don't know, Caffe Pralet is a quaint cafe-bakery located in Tiong Bahru that specialises in sourdough sandwiches and fluffy doughnuts.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Here's the link to its full menu.

And here's what we tried:

Burnt Butter Honey Donut (S$3.60+)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This doughnut isn't too sweet and has a hint of saltiness, which made for a pretty addictive snack.

Lemon Crémeux Donut (S$3.60+)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Image via Caffe Pralet's Instagram.

This doughnut is dusted with powdered sugar and loaded with a tangy and slightly sweet lemon filling.

Cinnamon Sugar Donut (S$3.20+)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This one kind of feels like eating fluffy and chewy churros.

Beef'in Cheese'in (S$14+)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This sourdough sandwich is packed with braised tender beef chuck, caramelised onions, gherkins, and baby spinach.

Mojo Cerdo (S$13+)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Meanwhile, this sandwich includes slow-roasted pork collar, glazed balsamic peppers, avocado, Bombay onions, and baby spinach.

Drinks

Photo by Celeste Ng.

We had the iced caramel latte (S$6.50+) and the iced honey malt oat milk (S$6.50+).

This was a media preview at Caffe Pralet. 

Caffe Pralet

Eng Hoon Mansions, 17 Eng Hoon St, #01-04, S169767

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm, daily

Top images via Celeste Ng. 

