Back

Thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 1st half of Jul. 2024

News that wash away the Monday blues.

Winnie Li | July 01, 2024, 06:45 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Heading out the next two weeks? Don't forget to bring your umbrellas.

This is because localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first half of July 2024, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in a Jul. 1 media advisory.

On a few mornings, the Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of July 2024 is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

28°C nights possible

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days in the first half of July 2024.

Some nights may also be warm and humid, and temperatures may stay above 28°C.

Most days in second half of June 2024 rainy

The second half of June 2024 was wet, with thundery showers falling over parts of Singapore on most days.

The daily maximum temperatures were below 34°C on most days.

On Jun. 21, the regional convergence of winds brought widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers over Singapore in the early hours and pre-dawn.

The daily total rainfall of 122 mm recorded at Changi that day was the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of June 2024.

The showers on Jun. 21 also brought down the daily minimum temperature to 22.3°C at Admiralty and Newton, which was the lowest daily maximum temperature for the second fortnight of June 2024.

The second half of June 2024 also saw well above average rainfall registered across Singapore, with Kranji registering a rainfall of 253 per cent above average.

Top image via @叶子✨/Xiaohongshu

Pet groomer found using cable ties to muzzle dogs, shop owner apologises & says she's closing business

The dog apparently had a high tendency to bite and needed to be muzzled.

July 01, 2024, 06:44 PM

Teen who killed schoolmate, 13, at River Valley High School seeking reduction of 16-year sentence

The teen's lawyer called the sentence excessive and said his depression led him to come up with an "irrational solution".

July 01, 2024, 06:09 PM

Divers find body in S'pore River near Clarke Quay after rescue call

The divers retrieved the body 3m from shore, at a depth of about 3m.

July 01, 2024, 05:19 PM

Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie, 17, dies after collapsing during match in Indonesia

Rest in peace.

July 01, 2024, 03:34 PM

President Tharman appointed as SUTD's new chancellor

He is the university's third chancellor.

July 01, 2024, 03:05 PM

Free shuttle service with 7 routes for Marine Parade cluster residents from Jul. 8

New bus service.

July 01, 2024, 12:40 PM

Volkswagen speeds down TPE & crashes into van, both vehicles overturn, teen driver arrested

The driver, 19, was arrested for drink driving.

July 01, 2024, 10:34 AM

Australia's richest citizen asks gallery to remove her 'unflattering' portrait, people worldwide end up seeing it

It has reached the Singapore audience.

July 01, 2024, 03:34 AM

Girl, 7, stuck in SingPost Centre toilet after ceiling pipe bursts causing 'waterfall' to block entrance

The mall said there were no injuries reported.

June 30, 2024, 10:01 PM

Authorities investigating after carcass of critically endangered tiger found floating in M'sian river

There were less than 200 Malayan tigers in Peninsular Malaysia back in 2023.

June 30, 2024, 08:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.