Thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 1st half of Jul. 2024

Heading out the next two weeks? Don't forget to bring your umbrellas.

This is because localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days in the first half of July 2024, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in a Jul. 1 media advisory.

On a few mornings, the Sumatra squalls may also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of July 2024 is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

28°C nights possible

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32°C and 34°C on most days in the first half of July 2024.

Some nights may also be warm and humid, and temperatures may stay above 28°C.

Most days in second half of June 2024 rainy

The second half of June 2024 was wet, with thundery showers falling over parts of Singapore on most days.

The daily maximum temperatures were below 34°C on most days.

On Jun. 21, the regional convergence of winds brought widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers over Singapore in the early hours and pre-dawn.

The daily total rainfall of 122 mm recorded at Changi that day was the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of June 2024.

The showers on Jun. 21 also brought down the daily minimum temperature to 22.3°C at Admiralty and Newton, which was the lowest daily maximum temperature for the second fortnight of June 2024.

The second half of June 2024 also saw well above average rainfall registered across Singapore, with Kranji registering a rainfall of 253 per cent above average.

