Honey-themed Forage Cafe in Bedok closing on Jul. 14, 2024

The Forage Cafe, located at Jalan Pari Burong in Bedok, will be closing its doors on Jul. 14, 2024.

The cafe, known for its honey-themed dishes, announced its closure via an Instagram post.

It thanked diners for the support over the years and shared that it will be "going on hiatus".

The cafe also mentioned to followers to stay connected with its community for updates on any future possible relocations.

Fans of the brand were shocked to see it go, with some leaving comments in the post hoping that the brand will return one day.

Sad.

Top images via The Forage Cafe's Instagram.