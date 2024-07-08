Back

Thailand to close all duty-free shops in airport arrival halls to encourage tourist spending elsewhere

A timeline for the closure has not been set.

Keyla Supharta | July 08, 2024, 11:42 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Thailand will close all duty-free shops in arrival areas of international airports, in a bid to redirect spending by tourists inside the country.

The news was announced by the Cabinet last Tuesday (Jul. 2), Thailand's media The Nation and Bangkok Post reported.

Duty-free shopping scrapped

Duty-free shopping will be scrapped from Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, U-Tapao, Samui and Krabi airports. A timeline for the closure has not been set.

Three operators manage duty-free shops at arrival areas inside these airports. According to the Thai government, these shops generated a total profit of S$3.02 billion baht (S$112 million) in 2023.

These operators have agreed to stop operations in all inbound duty-free shops until such policy is lifted, according to a spokeswoman.

Increase in domestic spending

The closure of all duty-free shops in the arrival areas of Thai airports is projected to increase tourists' spending in local shops by an average of 570 (S$21.10) baht during their trip, according to the government.

While the move would mean a loss in revenue for duty-free operators, the projected 3.5 billion baht (S$130 million) it would generate in local retail spending each year will boost overall production, investment, and employment, the Thai government believes.

It would also promote domestic consumption, use of local products, and boost overall economic value.

Tourism is one of the major contributors to Thailand's economy, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of gross domestic product, according to Nikkei.

Starting Jul. 1, the country extended visa stay periods for tourists, students, and remote workers; and made more countries eligible for visa-free entry to attract more tourists.

Read more

Top image via Belle Shang/Pexels

S'pore photographer finds owlet on the ground surrounded by group of curious macaques

Hope the fuzzy little baby found its way back to its parents.

July 08, 2024, 12:08 PM

I kaypoh-ed my colleagues' lifestyle in S’pore & found out how much they could save with this credit card

From single and living at home to earning the bread for a family of five.

July 08, 2024, 11:09 AM

Girl, 19, dies in fatal traffic accident along Joo Chiat Road, 2 months before starting law school

Her family said they forgive the driver.

July 08, 2024, 10:44 AM

2 men, 23 & 24, taken to hospital after collision in Bukit Batok involving car & bus

Investigations are ongoing.

July 07, 2024, 08:00 PM

Temperatures hit 40ºC in Shizuoka prefecture on Jul. 7 as heatwave grips Japan

Central Tokyo, Kagoshima, Kyoto and Yokohama are expected to hit daytime highs of 36ºC.

July 07, 2024, 06:17 PM

John Cena announces retirement from pro wrestling, last WrestleMania match in 2025

Let's go Cena / Cena s*cks

July 07, 2024, 05:37 PM

Simonboy marries Simongirl in Simonwedding

Simonbaby next? 👀

July 07, 2024, 04:40 PM

'Reformist' Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran presidential election after predecessor died in helicopter crash

He is set to become the ninth president of Iran.

July 07, 2024, 03:59 PM

M'sian police make 2 women do ear squats at roadside for riding motorcycle without helmet

Like primary school.

July 07, 2024, 03:22 PM

Downtown East seafood restaurant has buffet with tiger prawns, crabs & more from S$39.90++

Loads and loads of seafood.

July 07, 2024, 01:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.