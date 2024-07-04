Back

Blackpink's Lisa lookalike spotted selling chicken in Thailand

Gold teeth sittin' on the dash, she a rockstar.

Keyla Supharta | July 04, 2024, 11:17 AM

A 17-year-old girl in Thailand is gaining online traction for looking a lot like Blackpink's Lisa.

The K-pop sensation's lookalike is 17-year-old Kulthida, known as Yeehwa, The Bangkok Post reported.

Videos of the teenager selling fried chicken at the Wat Asokaram market in Samut Prakan, Thailand, have gone viral on various social media sites.

At the time of writing, one of the videos posted by @kingstreetfood5 has been viewed at least 1.2 times on TikTok, while another has at least 924,300.

@kingstreetfood5น้องยี่หวาฝากร้าน พี่ป๋องไก่วิ่งแซ่บ กรุงเทพฯ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - KiNG Street Food All Sell

Helping her mother's stall

Yeehwa's mother told Bangkok Post that Yeehwa was helping to sell fried chicken at her stall when she received comments for her resemblance to Lisa.

Yeehwa has now returned to Phichit, a province about five hours drive away from Samut Prakan, where she is studying.

Her mother said that Yeehwa typically visits Samut Prakan during her school breaks.

Interested in the entertainment industry

The Bangkok Post described Yeehwa as "shy" and a "little embarrassed by the attention" she has received.

However, she also expressed her interest in the entertainment industry and participated in related activities at school.

"I'm very happy and excited to resemble an admired singer like Lisa," Yeehwa said, as quoted by Bangkok Post.

