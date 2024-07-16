Back

'Park properly lah!!!!!' scrawled across white Tesla's hood after parking on zebra crossing in KL

Message definitely received.

Julia Yee | July 16, 2024, 03:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Tesla driver in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur had his car vandalised after parking in an inappropriate spot.

In photos uploaded on the Facebook group Mont Kiara Community on Jul. 11, the car was seen blocking about half the width of a zebra crossing.

Image via Andre Teow/Facebook

Its license plate number was clearly visible in the photos posted.

Park properly lah

The vehicle's white body proudly bore the sheen of the luxury brand's logo — but also the shame of three angry words scrawled across its hood.

"PARK PROPERLY LAH!!!!!" read the note, inked in blue.

If the capital letters weren't enough to get the message across, the writer added five exclamation marks behind the text for good measure.

Image via Andre Teow/Facebook

The writer might have forgotten that Teslas have a sentry mode, which when turned on, automatically records its surroundings the moment its sensors detect anyone or anything close by.

This feature also alerts the car's owner about the intrusion in real-time via a phone app.

Tesla driver booed

Speaking to World of Buzz, a passerby said he'd spotted the car in this state at 7pm on Jul. 11.

The vehicle was still there three hours later.

The car presumably blocked more than those trying to cross the road, as the passerby said: "This is a huge hindrance to the mothers and other senior citizens in the neighbourhood who rely on the slope and stairs to safely cross the road."

While many others condemned the driver for his inconsiderate parking, some thought more grace should have been showed towards the driver, instead of "naming and shaming" them.

They recommended leaving a note on the windscreen or putting "rubbish on their car" instead.

Somewhat related story

Top images via Andre Teow/Facebook

Jam Hsiao's bubble tea chain AtTea reopens S'pore stores, free upgrade to oat milk

Yay.

July 16, 2024, 03:41 PM

Jack Neo's 'I Not Stupid 3' opening in China on Aug. 16

Huat.

July 16, 2024, 03:25 PM

Other fire safety infringements found at Serangoon Central HDB flat where sauna structure removed: SCDF

The sauna was already dismantled when SCDF arrived.

July 16, 2024, 03:06 PM

M'sian boy, 13, sent to hospital after eating biscuit laced with poison in banana plantation

On his way, the boy passed by a farm and ate biscuits placed in a plastic bag before collapsing.

July 16, 2024, 03:05 PM

Man, 58, found dead in Yishun flat after moving in less than a year ago

A neighbour at first thought the odour from the flat was from cooking salted fish and realised something was amiss only after a while.

July 16, 2024, 02:33 PM

'We live in dramatic times': George Yeo on Donald Trump shooting

Yeo also spoke about Penang and Singapore's special relationship.

July 16, 2024, 02:25 PM

S'pore billionaire Kuok Khoon Hong's sister-in-law & nephew to buy S$49 million good class bungalow

Freehold land area of 21,116 sq ft.

July 16, 2024, 01:53 PM

Male S'poreans & PRs born between Oct. 1, 2007 & Jan. 1, 2008 reminded to register for NS

It's time.

July 16, 2024, 01:43 PM

Monitor lizard seen chilling in condo pool after 1 monitor lizard removed & left at Farrer Park park

What a day for monitor lizards.

July 16, 2024, 01:25 PM

Trump picks former critic, Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice president candidate

If elected, Vance would be one of the youngest vice presidents in U.S. history.

July 16, 2024, 01:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.