'Park properly lah!!!!!' scrawled across white Tesla's hood after parking on zebra crossing in KL

A Tesla driver in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur had his car vandalised after parking in an inappropriate spot.

In photos uploaded on the Facebook group Mont Kiara Community on Jul. 11, the car was seen blocking about half the width of a zebra crossing.

Its license plate number was clearly visible in the photos posted.

Park properly lah

The vehicle's white body proudly bore the sheen of the luxury brand's logo — but also the shame of three angry words scrawled across its hood.

"PARK PROPERLY LAH!!!!!" read the note, inked in blue.

If the capital letters weren't enough to get the message across, the writer added five exclamation marks behind the text for good measure.

The writer might have forgotten that Teslas have a sentry mode, which when turned on, automatically records its surroundings the moment its sensors detect anyone or anything close by.

This feature also alerts the car's owner about the intrusion in real-time via a phone app.

Tesla driver booed

Speaking to World of Buzz, a passerby said he'd spotted the car in this state at 7pm on Jul. 11.

The vehicle was still there three hours later.

The car presumably blocked more than those trying to cross the road, as the passerby said: "This is a huge hindrance to the mothers and other senior citizens in the neighbourhood who rely on the slope and stairs to safely cross the road."

While many others condemned the driver for his inconsiderate parking, some thought more grace should have been showed towards the driver, instead of "naming and shaming" them.

They recommended leaving a note on the windscreen or putting "rubbish on their car" instead.

Top images via Andre Teow/Facebook