Tengah bus interchange to open Jul. 21, with new bus service to Bukit Gombak & Beauty World MRT

Tengah bus interchange will commence operations on Jul. 21, 2024, Sunday.

It is located along Tengah Boulevard and will be managed by Tower Transit Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release.

Two bus services to be extended, new one to be introduced

In conjunction with the opening, two new bus services, 992 and 870, will be extended, and a new one, 871, will also be introduced to improve connectivity.

Bus service 992 will be extended to ply Tengah Garden Walk, Tengah Drive and Tengah Boulevard before terminating at Tengah bus interchange.

As for bus service 870, it will also be extended to the new interchange via Tengah Boulevard.

New bus 871

For the new service, 871, it will connect Tengah to Bukit Batok West, Bukit Gombak, and Beauty World.

This will provide Tengah residents with a connection to the North-South Line at Bukit Gombak station and the Downtown Line at Beauty World station.

871 will also connect to nearby schools in Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak such as Dazhong, Lianhua and Keming Primary Schools, as well as Hillgrove Secondary School.

Other key amenities accessible via 871 include the neighbourhood centres at Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok East, and Bukit Gombak Stadium.

Interchange's facilities will be more inclusive

As with other new bus interchanges, Tengah bus interchange has also been designed with inclusivity in mind to cater to families with young children, seniors, as well as those with mobility challenges.

The interchange will feature barrier-free access at entrances and a dedicated priority queue zone with seating at all boarding berths.

Other facilities include wheelchair-accessible toilets and changing rooms, and a baby care room for parents equipped with auto-sliding doors operated by touchless sensors.

The baby care and wheelchair-accessible changing rooms also have audio cues to alert users when the doors are opening and closing.

A commuter care room has also been catered for those who might require a quiet and calming space.

As for staff amenities, the bus interchange has a canteen, dedicated staff toilets, cleaner’s room, and staff lounge.

In addition, the interchange will incorporate energy saving features such as auto-sensor taps and motion sensor lights.

Top photos via LTA