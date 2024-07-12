Back

2 teenagers, 16 & 18, arrested for allegedly stealing car from workshop in Tai Seng

They will be charged in court on Jul. 12.

Seri Mazliana | July 12, 2024, 09:34 AM

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were arrested on Jul. 10 for allegedly stealing a car from a workshop along Kim Chuan Drive in the Tai Seng area.

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Jul. 11, police were alerted to a case of theft on Jul. 9 at around 11:05am.

Early investigations revealed that the stolen car had been unlocked with its key left inside, and parked along the road outside the workshop.

The workshop owner had found damage on the car and suspected that it had been driven by someone who then parked it back along the road.

The car belonged to the workshop owner's customer.

The teenagers were arrested on Jul. 10 after officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division successfully identified them through ground enquiries and surveillance camera footage.

To be charged for theft with common intention

According to SPF, the teenagers are also allegedly involved in other theft cases involving motor vehicles from the same workshop.

They will be charged in court on Jul. 12 with the offence of theft of a motor vehicle with common intention.

If found guilty, they could be sentenced to imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine.

