Back

Taxi rams into tree metres from Choa Chu Kang void deck

The 55-year-old driver is assisting with police investigations.

Daniel Seow | July 09, 2024, 11:09 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A ComfortDelGro taxi mounted a kerb and rammed into a palm tree next to a Choa Chu Kang void deck on Monday morning (Jul. 8).

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at around 8:10 am.

The vehicle is believed to have self-skidded along the service road in front of Block 663 Choa Chu Kang Crescent, police said.

No injuries were reported.

In pictures

Pictures of the incident were shared by user "Francis Ng" in the "Friends of Yew Tee" Facebook group later that day.

The yellow taxi was seemingly heading towards the exit, but had ended up mounting a kerb on the opposite side of the road, metres from the Block 663 void deck.

A black car was shown facing it.

It appeared to be raining heavily at the time.

Image from Francis Ng / Facebook.

Another picture showed that the taxi had collided with a "No Stopping" sign on the pavement and also uprooted a palm tree.

Its front hood and bumper looked to be severely damaged from the collision.

Image from Francis Ng / Facebook.

Ng opined that he "might not have survived" if the taxi had swerved to the left instead and hit a grocery store or coffeeshop in the estate.

The accident happened near a coffeeshop in the estate. Image from Francis Ng / Facebook.

Ng also pointed out that the location of the crash was not far from a pedestrian crossing.

"Today's rain necessitates extra caution while driving," he added.

Taxi driver assisting with investigations

Police told Mothership that a 55-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said that the safety and wellbeing of their cabbies are their primary concern, and they are thankful that there were no injuries involved.

"We are assisting the police in their investigations,” the spokesperson added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Francis Ng / Facebook

S'pore-registered BMW car catches fire at JB checkpoint

It was reportedly almost completely destroyed.

July 09, 2024, 10:29 AM

Boeing will plead guilty to fraud to avoid criminal trial over fatal 737 MAX plane crashes, fined S$328 million

It is also expected to invest at least US$455 million (S$613 million) in compliance and safety programmes.

July 09, 2024, 09:54 AM

Cleaning robot at SGH catches fire while charging, patients in ward evacuated

None of the patients, visitors, or staff sustained injuries from the incident.

July 09, 2024, 09:48 AM

Taxi driver, 73, collapses & dies after giving statement for dispute with PHV driver in Dover

The private hire vehicle driver purportedly hurled vulgarities and shouted at him.

July 09, 2024, 08:37 AM

S'pore Aquatics unsuccessful in appeal to World Aquatics to have Quah Ting Wen in Olympics team

Quah has been replaced by Gan Ching Hwee in Singapore's swimming contingent.

July 08, 2024, 09:01 PM

Woman, 74, who died in Yishun accident, came to S'pore to teach children braille, husband, 76, still unconscious

He had a stroke when he was driving.

July 08, 2024, 07:54 PM

New installation at Bukit Brown Cemetery to feature artefacts recovered from graves

About 80 unclaimed, above-ground artefacts will be included in the installation.

July 08, 2024, 07:30 PM

Dog stuck behind wheel of parked car in Jurong West rescued by passersby

Phew.

July 08, 2024, 06:14 PM

Crocodile spotted cruising in waters near Yishun Dam

Yishun things.

July 08, 2024, 04:21 PM

Genshin Impact-themed experience at S'pore's S.E.A. Aquarium from Sep. 12 - Oct. 28

Under the sea.

July 08, 2024, 03:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.