Taxi rams into tree metres from Choa Chu Kang void deck

A ComfortDelGro taxi mounted a kerb and rammed into a palm tree next to a Choa Chu Kang void deck on Monday morning (Jul. 8).

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the incident at around 8:10 am.

The vehicle is believed to have self-skidded along the service road in front of Block 663 Choa Chu Kang Crescent, police said.

No injuries were reported.

In pictures

Pictures of the incident were shared by user "Francis Ng" in the "Friends of Yew Tee" Facebook group later that day.

The yellow taxi was seemingly heading towards the exit, but had ended up mounting a kerb on the opposite side of the road, metres from the Block 663 void deck.

A black car was shown facing it.

It appeared to be raining heavily at the time.

Another picture showed that the taxi had collided with a "No Stopping" sign on the pavement and also uprooted a palm tree.

Its front hood and bumper looked to be severely damaged from the collision.

Ng opined that he "might not have survived" if the taxi had swerved to the left instead and hit a grocery store or coffeeshop in the estate.

Ng also pointed out that the location of the crash was not far from a pedestrian crossing.

"Today's rain necessitates extra caution while driving," he added.

Taxi driver assisting with investigations

Police told Mothership that a 55-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said that the safety and wellbeing of their cabbies are their primary concern, and they are thankful that there were no injuries involved.

"We are assisting the police in their investigations,” the spokesperson added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Francis Ng / Facebook