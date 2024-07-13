Tampines visually-impaired busker passes away

Tampines residents may be familiar with Mashruddin Saharuddin, the visually-impaired busker most often seen near Tampines MRT station.

The busker has passed away, according to a tribute post by Extra Ordinary People, a Singapore-registered charity that supports persons with special needs.

Performed duet with wife

A week before his passing, Mashruddin had performed a duet of George Benson's "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You" with his wife Sumansi Sunar at the "An Extra Ordinary Celebration 2024" inclusive concert.

The concert was held on Jul. 3.

At the concert, it was revealed that the couple just celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Jul. 2.

Mashruddin joked that they celebrated with a "S$50 dinner" of croissants with tuna.

Busker since 1991

Mashruddin had been a busker since 1991.

In a previous interview, he said that he started busking to supplement his family income after he lost his job as a musician.

He has also performed at National Day Parade 2018, alongside his musician son Nizaruddin Mashruddin.

The father-son duo used to busk together regularly outside Tampines MRT station.

Top image from NDPeeps' Facebook and Zheng Zhangxin.