New hawker concept at Tampines 1 has Tai Wah Pork Noodle, King of Fried Rice & more

All in one.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 11, 2024, 05:59 PM

Adding to the long list of eateries at the newly revamped Tampines 1, Hawker Street has just opened on the top floor of the mall.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The hawker concept seats 238 pax and has a total of 12 stalls.

Here are the stalls that you can find there:

  • Tai Wah Pork Noodle

  • Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice

  • King Of Fried Rice

  • Pang's Hakka Yong Tau Foo

  • Hill Street Hainanese Curry Rice

  • Nikmat Nasi Lemak

  • Western 'N' Grill

  • Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway

  • Garden Street Kway Chap

  • Old Teochew Mee Siam and Satay Bee Hoon

  • Kuong's Wan Tan Mee

  • Hill Street Coffee Shop

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

And here's everything we tried:

Hawaiian Chicken with Fries (S$9.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Signature Curry Rice (S$8.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Packed with various ingredients such as pork chop, braised meat, cabbage, and a fried egg, this curry rice set from Hill Street Hainanese Curry Rice features a curry sauce that is slightly sweeter than the ones we know of.

Wholesome Lemak Drumstick Set (S$6.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

This nasi lemak stars a chicken drumstick drenched in lemak cili padi gravy.

The gravy was rich but it was a tad bit too spicy for us.

Pang's Hakka Thunder Tea Rice (S$6.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Signature Hakka Yong Tau Foo Noodle Dry (S$7.80)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The noodles were flavourful and had a good amount of pork lard in it.

The soup filled with various yong tau foo ingredients had a strong umami flavour to it.

The soup is refillable too.

Signature Tai Wah Pork Noodle (S$9.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Wanton Noodle Dry (S$5.90)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Duo Chicken Rice (S$6.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Garden Street Set for one (S$6.50)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Signature Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork, Pork Slices, Pork Ball, and Shrimp Ball (S$6.30)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Hawker Street

Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #05-05, S529536

Opening hours: 8:30am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Hawker Street.

Top images via Celeste Ng. 

