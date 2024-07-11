New hawker concept at Tampines 1 has Tai Wah Pork Noodle, King of Fried Rice & more

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Adding to the long list of eateries at the newly revamped Tampines 1, Hawker Street has just opened on the top floor of the mall.

The hawker concept seats 238 pax and has a total of 12 stalls.

Here are the stalls that you can find there:

Tai Wah Pork Noodle

Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice

King Of Fried Rice

Pang's Hakka Yong Tau Foo

Hill Street Hainanese Curry Rice

Nikmat Nasi Lemak

Western 'N' Grill

Jiak Song Mee Hoon Kway

Garden Street Kway Chap

Old Teochew Mee Siam and Satay Bee Hoon

Kuong's Wan Tan Mee

Hill Street Coffee Shop

And here's everything we tried:

Hawaiian Chicken with Fries (S$9.80)

Signature Curry Rice (S$8.80)

Packed with various ingredients such as pork chop, braised meat, cabbage, and a fried egg, this curry rice set from Hill Street Hainanese Curry Rice features a curry sauce that is slightly sweeter than the ones we know of.

Wholesome Lemak Drumstick Set (S$6.90)

This nasi lemak stars a chicken drumstick drenched in lemak cili padi gravy.

The gravy was rich but it was a tad bit too spicy for us.

Pang's Hakka Thunder Tea Rice (S$6.80)

Signature Hakka Yong Tau Foo Noodle Dry (S$7.80)

The noodles were flavourful and had a good amount of pork lard in it.

The soup filled with various yong tau foo ingredients had a strong umami flavour to it.

The soup is refillable too.

Signature Tai Wah Pork Noodle (S$9.90)

Wanton Noodle Dry (S$5.90)

Duo Chicken Rice (S$6.50)

Garden Street Set for one (S$6.50)

Signature Mee Hoon Kway with Minced Pork, Pork Slices, Pork Ball, and Shrimp Ball (S$6.30)

Hawker Street

Tampines 1, 10 Tampines Central 1, #05-05, S529536

Opening hours: 8:30am to 10pm, daily

This was a media preview at Hawker Street.

Top images via Celeste Ng.