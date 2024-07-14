S$68++ 7-course lunch omakase in Tanjong Pagar

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you're looking for a lunch endeavour in town that's bourgeois without risk of breaking the bank, consider paying a visit to Sushi Yujo.

Established by the same team behind izakaya restaurant Shinrai, Sushi Yujo is a Japanese omakase restaurant located in Amara Hotel.

The restaurant boasts a sleek contemporary interior with a 13-seater omakase counter, which we were immediately greeted by upon entering.

The kitchen is helmed by Chef Desmond Fong, who boasts 21 years of culinary experience.

On the menu

Sushi Yujo serves lunch omakase sets with prices ranging from S$68++ to S$198++, as well as dinner omakase sets from S$148++.

Set lunches are also available from S$48++, comprising an appetiser, a main, miso soup and dessert.

We tried the lunch omakase spread priced at S$68++.

Here's what we were served:

Appetiser

Sashimi

Ikura chawanmushi

Sushi

Small chirashi don

Miso soup

Dessert

Sushi Yujo

Address: Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, #02-26, Singapore 088539

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm & 6:30pm to 10:30pm, daily

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren