S$68++ 7-course lunch omakase in Tanjong Pagar

If you're looking for a lunch endeavour in town that's bourgeois without risk of breaking the bank, consider paying a visit to Sushi Yujo.
Established by the same team behind izakaya restaurant Shinrai, Sushi Yujo is a Japanese omakase restaurant located in Amara Hotel.
@mothership.nova Sushi Yujo 📍: Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, 02-26, S088539 ⏰: Daily, 12pm to 3pm & 6:30pm to 10:30pm 🍴: S$68 7-course omakase Sashimi (3 kinds) Sushi (5 pieces) Appetiser Ikura Chawanmushi Small Chirashi Don Miso Soup Dessert Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #dateideassg #omakasesg #omakase #japanesefood #sushi #sashimi #tanjongpagar ♬ LIMBO - Sped Up Version - keshi
The restaurant boasts a sleek contemporary interior with a 13-seater omakase counter, which we were immediately greeted by upon entering.
The kitchen is helmed by Chef Desmond Fong, who boasts 21 years of culinary experience.
On the menu
Sushi Yujo serves lunch omakase sets with prices ranging from S$68++ to S$198++, as well as dinner omakase sets from S$148++.
Set lunches are also available from S$48++, comprising an appetiser, a main, miso soup and dessert.
We tried the lunch omakase spread priced at S$68++.
Here's what we were served:
Appetiser
Sashimi
Ikura chawanmushi
Sushi
Small chirashi don
Miso soup
Dessert
Sushi Yujo
Address: Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, #02-26, Singapore 088539
Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm & 6:30pm to 10:30pm, daily
Top photos by Fasiha Nazren
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.