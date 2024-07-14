Back

S$68++ 7-course lunch omakase in Tanjong Pagar

A steal.

Celeste Ng | July 14, 2024, 02:06 PM

If you're looking for a lunch endeavour in town that's bourgeois without risk of breaking the bank, consider paying a visit to Sushi Yujo.

Established by the same team behind izakaya restaurant Shinrai, Sushi Yujo is a Japanese omakase restaurant located in Amara Hotel.

@mothership.nova Sushi Yujo 📍: Amara Singapore, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, 02-26, S088539 ⏰: Daily, 12pm to 3pm & 6:30pm to 10:30pm 🍴: S$68 7-course omakase Sashimi (3 kinds) Sushi (5 pieces) Appetiser Ikura Chawanmushi Small Chirashi Don Miso Soup Dessert Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #foodfestontiktok #SGFoodie #wheretoeat #dateideassg #omakasesg #omakase #japanesefood #sushi #sashimi #tanjongpagar ♬ LIMBO - Sped Up Version - keshi

The restaurant boasts a sleek contemporary interior with a 13-seater omakase counter, which we were immediately greeted by upon entering.

Photo via Sushi Yujo.

The kitchen is helmed by Chef Desmond Fong, who boasts 21 years of culinary experience.

On the menu

Sushi Yujo serves lunch omakase sets with prices ranging from S$68++ to S$198++, as well as dinner omakase sets from S$148++.

Set lunches are also available from S$48++, comprising an appetiser, a main, miso soup and dessert.

We tried the lunch omakase spread priced at S$68++.

Here's what we were served:

Appetiser

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sashimi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Ikura chawanmushi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sushi

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Small chirashi don

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Miso soup

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Dessert

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Sushi Yujo

Address: Amara Hotel, 165 Tanjong Pagar Road, #02-26, Singapore 088539

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm & 6:30pm to 10:30pm, daily

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren

