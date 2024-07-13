Back

Sushi Plus has S$26.80++ buffet at 313@Somerset outlet on Jul. 16, 23 & 30

Yum.

Keyla Supharta | July 13, 2024, 03:30 PM

Events

Sushi Plus at 313@Somerset will be having an all-you-can-eat buffet every Tuesday for the month of July.

The deal can be enjoyed on Jul. 16, 23, and 30 from 2pm to 4:30pm. The last entry for the buffet will be at 3:30pm.

The all-you-can-eat buffet, offering more than 80 varieties of Sushi Plus' menu, will cost S$26.80++ per pax.

Diners can look forward to various sushi options as well as made-upon-order items like chawanmushi, salmon donburi and grilled mackerel.

There is a 60-minute dining time limit for the buffet.

Sushi Plus

Address: 313 Orchard Rd, #B3-28/29, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top image via Sushi Plus 313@somerset/Google and Sushi Express Singapore/Facebook.

