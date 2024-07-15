Super Junior's Leeteuk jokingly calls out boyfriend dragged by girlfriend to see concert in S'pore

A man caught Leeteuk's attention during Super Junior's concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Jul. 14).

In between songs, Leeteuk pointed out a male concertgoer near the front, who was at the concert with his girlfriend.

While his girlfriend was definitely an "elf" (the name of Super Junior's fandom), and was excitedly watching the group perform, the boyfriend remained stoic.

The camera then panned to show the embarrassed couple, who covered their faces, as the audience laughed.

Leeteuk then reenacted the scene with Eunhyuk as the enthusiastic girlfriend and himself as the boyfriend, to the audience's delight.

"That was concerning to me," Leeteuk exclaimed.

He added that the boyfriend watched their performance with his arms crossed and an expressionless look in his eyes.

When the song ended, he clapped emotionlessly.

It was then revealed that the boyfriend was Korean, to which Leeteuk asked: "From a man's point of view, do you think our show is good enough?"

The man then gave the group an embarrassed double thumbs up.

A member's laughter, presumably Shindong's, could be heard audibly in the background.

Leeteuk then asked: "As you were watching [the show], who caught your eye's the most?"

The man pointed towards Shindong, who gave him a wink.

"Sweet love," the group crooned.

Top photo via Mothership