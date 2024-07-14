Back

Super Junior's Choi Siwon visits Botanic Gardens, eats 'perfect meal' of Indian food in S'pore

While on his personal time.

Tanya Ong | July 14, 2024, 06:34 PM

Events

Super Junior is in town for a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Sunday (Jul. 14).

Spending time in Singapore

One of its members, Choi Siwon, revealed during the concert that he visited the Botanic Gardens on Jul. 13 as part of his personal time in Singapore.

He also added that he tried Indian food for the first time in Singapore. He described it as a "perfect meal" that was both "high-protein" and "delicious".

"I really loved it," he said.

Photo by Mothership.

He also gave a shoutout to a "special guest", Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, whom he said was also attending the concert.

The 2024 Super Junior Asia tour kicked off in Seoul in June 2024. They will also be making stops in cities such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta.

Top photo by Mothership and Canva.

