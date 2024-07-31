Back

Police seeking woman to assist with investigations in shop theft case near Suntec City on May 26

Those with information are requested to contact the police.

Khine Zin Htet | July 31, 2024, 04:25 PM

Events

The Singapore police are looking for a woman to assist with investigations into a case of shop theft which occurred on May 26, 2024, in the vicinity of 3 Temasek Boulevard.

3 Temasek Boulevard corresponds to the address for shopping centre Suntec City.

The appeal for information was released on Jul. 31.

Those with information are requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800- 255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.

No other details regarding the case were provided.

Top photos from Singapore Police Force

