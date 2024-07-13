1 sent to hospital after car accident at Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth

In the early hours of Jul. 13, a car was seen at Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth.

The car was found overturned on its roof.

A reader told Mothership that he was seated nearby, and heard a “loud bang” when the incident occurred around 12:15am.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at 3 Temasek Boulevard around 12:20am.

SCDF conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force said a 56-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is being investigated for dangerous driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to Suntec City's website, the Fountain of Wealth is temporarily closed for maintenance from Jul. 5 to 25.

Mothership has reached out to Suntec City for comment.

