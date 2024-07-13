Back

1 sent to hospital after car accident at Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth

The person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Fasiha Nazren | July 13, 2024, 10:13 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In the early hours of Jul. 13, a car was seen at Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth.

The car was found overturned on its roof.

A reader told Mothership that he was seated nearby, and heard a “loud bang” when the incident occurred around 12:15am.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident at 3 Temasek Boulevard around 12:20am.

SCDF conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force said a 56-year-old male car driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital and is being investigated for dangerous driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to Suntec City's website, the Fountain of Wealth is temporarily closed for maintenance from Jul. 5 to 25.

Mothership has reached out to Suntec City for comment.

Top image from Complaint Singapore's Facebook page.

 

S'porean sprint queen Shanti Pereira to compete in 2nd event, women's 100m, at Paris Olympics 2024

She qualified for the 100m through her world ranking.

July 13, 2024, 11:59 AM

Geylang Serai Market to close for 3 months for renovations from Jul. 29 to Oct. 31, 2024

Expected to resume operations in November 2024.

July 13, 2024, 11:28 AM

Man, 36, jailed after suspended rope snaps causing painter's fatal fall outside hotel in Orchard

The victim fell to his death after his safety rope got tangled with a moving bus.

July 13, 2024, 10:59 AM

‘SQ’ stands for S’pore Airlines. But why not ‘SG’ or ‘SI’, & what exactly is the ‘Q’?

A Q that I just can't seem to find the A to.

July 13, 2024, 10:45 AM

Crashed car spotted in Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth, driver helped from wreck by passers-by

The barricade around the fountain appeared to be broken.

July 13, 2024, 01:41 AM

S'porean man, 61, jailed for fatal hit-&-run in Pasir Ris, knocked down woman, 68, & dragged her across road

The woman died after she was hit, dragged along the road and rolled over by the vehicle.

July 12, 2024, 08:11 PM

National Day heartland celebrations in 5 locations on Aug. 10, with fireworks & vehicle displays

They will take place at Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar, and Buona Vista.

July 12, 2024, 07:04 PM

China's 1st panda college in Sichuan to start enrolling students

Sign me up.

July 12, 2024, 06:19 PM

E-bike rider, 18, arrested after high-speed hit-&-run at Buona Vista junction, 2 pedestrians taken to hospital

The pedestrians, aged 31 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

July 12, 2024, 05:22 PM

Korean celeb chefs Lee Wonil & Hong Seokcheon to open pop-up eatery at Tanglin Mall from Jul. 20

Oppa cooking for you.

July 12, 2024, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.