Back

ArtScience Museum to hold ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ exhibition from Oct. 4, 2024-Feb. 2, 2025

The world of the well-loved animation studio has arrived.

Belmont Lay | July 24, 2024, 06:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

ArtScience Museum will be holding "The World of Studio Ghibli" exhibition from Oct. 4, 2024 to Feb. 2, 2025.

One of the largest editions to date

This will be Studio Ghibli’s first-ever showcase in Singapore and one of the largest editions to date.

It spans 2,400 sq m across 11 galleries.

Visitors will get to explore the world of 11 famous Ghibli films, such as "My Neighbour Totoro" (1988), "Kiki’s Delivery Service" (1989), "Princess Mononoke" (1997), "Spirited Away" (2001) and "Howl’s Moving Castle" (2004).

Kiki's Delivery Service installation via ArtScience Museum

Spirited Away installation via ArtScience Museum

Spirited Away installation via ArtScience Museum

Howl's Moving Castle installation via ArtScience Museum

They will also meet their favourite characters and immerse themselves in 16 large-scale interactive theatrical sets from various iconic Ghibli films throughout the studio's history.

These moments include waiting in the rain with Totoro, entering Howl’s Moving Castle, and hopping on a train ride with No-Face.

The upcoming iteration will feature new additions from Studio Ghibli’s latest film, "The Boy and the Heron".

As the exhibition will feature the world of the animation studio, Ghibli, and explore its iconic animation and storytelling, 16 art installations will take visitors through Studio Ghibli’s creative processes.

Interactive box art pieces and trick-eye installations give visitors a closer look at the intricate details in each frame of a Studio Ghibli film via ArtScience Museum

Toured other parts of the world

"The World of Studio Ghibli" was first held in Japan in 2013.

It then moved on to South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Each edition varied slightly from the last.

“This exhibition will transport visitors into the realm of Studio Ghibli, where they will get to experience the films first-hand. Whether you are a Ghibli enthusiast or a newcomer, the exhibition offers something for everyone,” Studio Ghibli said in a statement.

Official Studio Ghibli merchandise will be available at the retail store that have been designed specially for this exhibition in Singapore.

Tickets

Sands Lifestyle Members are entitled to an exclusive five-day pre-sale from Jul. 29, 10am, to Aug. 2, where there will be exclusive deals and discounts available at Marina Bay Sands box offices and their webpage.

General sales will start from Aug. 3, 10am.

Non-Sands Lifestyle members can purchase The World of Studio Ghibli tickets via Klook or all Marina Bay Sands box offices.

More information available at the ArtScience Museum’s webpage.

Top photo via ArtScience Museum

I’m sick & tired of cafe dates so I brought my boyfriend here instead

Not another Singapore love story.

July 24, 2024, 06:56 PM

McDonald's S'pore to launch satay burgers & Thai milk tea frappé on Jul. 25, 2024

National Day szn.

July 24, 2024, 06:48 PM

2024 Paris Olympics preps 200,000+ condoms, each athlete gets 2 initially for safe & consensual sex

Boink safely.

July 24, 2024, 06:35 PM

Man, 60, drives at 111km/h on West Coast Highway & gets caught by red light camera's dual function, gets fine & driving disqualification

He had exceeded the speed limit by 41km/h.

July 24, 2024, 05:35 PM

Body of woman, 20, found floating in Bedok Reservoir Park waters

Police investigations ongoing.

July 24, 2024, 05:31 PM

18 die in Nepal plane crash, pilot sole survivor

17 of those aboard were staff members of Saurya Airlines, and two were crew.

July 24, 2024, 05:07 PM

S'pore reclaims title of world's most powerful passport

Singapore has visa-free access to three more destinations than the five countries in second place.

July 24, 2024, 05:02 PM

Coconut-pilled & brat girl summer: Kamala Harris memes, explained

What on earth does "kamala is brat" mean?

July 24, 2024, 04:17 PM

JB boy, 10, triggers police search after missing school bus as he wanted to relax, found at mall 3km away

His mother lodged a police report when he did not come home from school.

July 24, 2024, 03:55 PM

'Doraemon' star Noriko Ohara, who voiced Nobita, dies at 88

She voiced Nobita in the beloved anime series from 1979 to 2005.

July 24, 2024, 03:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.