ArtScience Museum to hold ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’ exhibition from Oct. 4, 2024-Feb. 2, 2025

ArtScience Museum will be holding "The World of Studio Ghibli" exhibition from Oct. 4, 2024 to Feb. 2, 2025.

One of the largest editions to date

This will be Studio Ghibli’s first-ever showcase in Singapore and one of the largest editions to date.

It spans 2,400 sq m across 11 galleries.

Visitors will get to explore the world of 11 famous Ghibli films, such as "My Neighbour Totoro" (1988), "Kiki’s Delivery Service" (1989), "Princess Mononoke" (1997), "Spirited Away" (2001) and "Howl’s Moving Castle" (2004).

They will also meet their favourite characters and immerse themselves in 16 large-scale interactive theatrical sets from various iconic Ghibli films throughout the studio's history.

These moments include waiting in the rain with Totoro, entering Howl’s Moving Castle, and hopping on a train ride with No-Face.

The upcoming iteration will feature new additions from Studio Ghibli’s latest film, "The Boy and the Heron".

As the exhibition will feature the world of the animation studio, Ghibli, and explore its iconic animation and storytelling, 16 art installations will take visitors through Studio Ghibli’s creative processes.

Toured other parts of the world

"The World of Studio Ghibli" was first held in Japan in 2013.

It then moved on to South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Bangkok.

Each edition varied slightly from the last.

“This exhibition will transport visitors into the realm of Studio Ghibli, where they will get to experience the films first-hand. Whether you are a Ghibli enthusiast or a newcomer, the exhibition offers something for everyone,” Studio Ghibli said in a statement.

Official Studio Ghibli merchandise will be available at the retail store that have been designed specially for this exhibition in Singapore.

Tickets

Sands Lifestyle Members are entitled to an exclusive five-day pre-sale from Jul. 29, 10am, to Aug. 2, where there will be exclusive deals and discounts available at Marina Bay Sands box offices and their webpage.

General sales will start from Aug. 3, 10am.

Non-Sands Lifestyle members can purchase The World of Studio Ghibli tickets via Klook or all Marina Bay Sands box offices.

More information available at the ArtScience Museum’s webpage.

Top photo via ArtScience Museum