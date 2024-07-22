Stray Kids S'pore concert tickets priced from S$168 to S$348

K-pop boy group Stray Kids will be performing at the National Stadium on Sep. 28, 2024.
Ticket prices range between S$168 and S$348, excluding booking fees.
The most expensive ticket at S$348 includes VIP entitlements such as:
- Access to soundcheck party
- VIP laminate and lanyard
- VIP postcard set
There are a couple of presales to look out for:
UOB Mastercard Presale
UOB Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets in Singapore.
When: Jul. 29, from 12pm to 11:59pm
Live Nation Presale
Live Nation Presale via this link
When: Jul. 30, from 12pm to 11:59pm
General sale will take place from Jul. 31, 12pm via Ticketmaster ticketing channels:
- Online: https://www.ticketmaster.sg
- Hotline: +65 3158 8588
Top image from Stray Kids & Live Nation's Instagram pages.
