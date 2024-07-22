Back

Stray Kids S'pore concert tickets priced from S$168 to S$348

Bye bye $$$.

Fasiha Nazren | July 22, 2024, 01:01 PM

Events

K-pop boy group Stray Kids will be performing at the National Stadium on Sep. 28, 2024.

Ticket prices range between S$168 and S$348, excluding booking fees.

The most expensive ticket at S$348 includes VIP entitlements such as:

  • Access to soundcheck party

  • VIP laminate and lanyard

  • VIP postcard set

There are a couple of presales to look out for:

UOB Mastercard Presale

UOB Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets in Singapore.

More details here.

When: Jul. 29, from 12pm to 11:59pm

Live Nation Presale

Live Nation Presale via this link

When: Jul. 30, from 12pm to 11:59pm

General sale will take place from Jul. 31, 12pm via Ticketmaster ticketing channels:

