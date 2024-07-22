Stray Kids S'pore concert tickets priced from S$168 to S$348

K-pop boy group Stray Kids will be performing at the National Stadium on Sep. 28, 2024.

Ticket prices range between S$168 and S$348, excluding booking fees.

The most expensive ticket at S$348 includes VIP entitlements such as:

Access to soundcheck party

VIP laminate and lanyard

VIP postcard set

There are a couple of presales to look out for:

UOB Mastercard Presale

UOB Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets in Singapore.

More details here.

When: Jul. 29, from 12pm to 11:59pm

Live Nation Presale

Live Nation Presale via this link

When: Jul. 30, from 12pm to 11:59pm

General sale will take place from Jul. 31, 12pm via Ticketmaster ticketing channels:

Online: https://www.ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

Top image from Stray Kids & Live Nation's Instagram pages.