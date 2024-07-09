K-pop boy group Stray Kids to perform at the S'pore National Stadium on Sep. 28, 2024

K-pop boy group Stray Kids will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium on Sep. 28, 2024, for their upcoming "dominATE" world tour.
More details about the concert will be announced at a later date.
About the tour
Stray Kids will kickstart their tour in Seoul on Aug. 24, 2024.
The eight-member group will also be heading to other cities such as Sydney, Tokyo, and Manila.
They were last in Singapore on Feb. 5, 2023, for their "Maniac" world tour, where member Bang Chan sang his rendition of "Singapura, Sunny Island".
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.