Stefanie Sun fell sick 'for a month' after music festival in China, will put out new song by end-2024

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun fell sick "for a month" after her performance at the Bubbling and Boiling Music and Arts Festival, which was held in the southern Chinese city of Fuzhou on Jun. 15 and 16.

Sun revealed her post-performance ailment in a Facebook video posted on Jul. 23, which was also her 46th birthday.

Felt unwell onstage

Sun shared she began to feel unwell when she was performing the second song at the music festival.

Even though she did not usually perspire, Sun said she started perspiring all over her body while on stage, causing her to feel like it was a crisis.

However, Sun's condition only worsened upon returning to her hotel, as she started to shiver "uncontrollably for two hours".

When she arrived at the airport the next day, Sun fell sick.

"I was so ill that my eyes turned red, and my face turned pale. Then, I caught a cold. I visited both traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine clinics, took all kinds of medications, and paid a visit to the emergency room. It felt like an eternity," recounted Sun.

Had to suspend concert rehearsals

Sun said she has now fully recovered, but her illness meant that she had to put a stop to her concert rehearsals for a month.

Earlier in June, the singer wrote in a blog post that she had thought about holding a concert in 2025.

According to Sun, suspending rehearsals made her feel a bit "down in the dumps", as she felt as if her earlier efforts had gone to waste, and she was back to square one.

Nevertheless, the singer appeared to have reconciled with the experience:

"Maybe life is like this, with ups and downs, sometimes sailing smoothly and sometimes in choppy waters. This is what I have went through recently, and I want to share it with you."

Thanks fans for celebrating her birthday, confirms concert in 2025

In the video, Sun also thanked her fans for celebrating her birthday in various ways, which included donating to charities and meeting up to talk about Sun and her songs.

The singer subsequently reciprocated with a "gift" by confirming that she will "definitely" be hosting her concert in 2025 because her team are already preparing the collaterals, such as stage designs.

"Even though I suspended rehearsals for a month, my mind and my body are gradually recuperating. I believe I will be ready for the concert next year," she added.

New song by late-2024

Until then, Sun said she would be busy preparing for her new song, which she plans on releasing by the end of 2024.

Later on, she further specified that the song will most likely come out after October, when her son, who turns 12 this year, completes his exams.

Before concluding the video, Sun also surprised her fans by humming two lines from her upcoming song, despite stating earlier that she would not reveal any snippets.

Those who want to gain a glimpse into Sun's new song can tune into the video from the 7-minute 35-second mark (you're welcome).

