2 people seen standing on Suzuki jeep cargo bed along CTE

No seat belts in sight.

Hannah Martens | July 15, 2024, 11:37 AM

Two people were seen standing on the cargo bed of a Suzuki jeep travelling along the Central Expressway (CTE) in Singapore at night.

The antics of the two standing passengers were caught on video, which was shared online by SG Road Vigilante.

The vehicle has been identified as a two-door Suzuki LJ50, which has a carrying capacity of two passengers, who are to be seated in the driver's seat and the front passenger seat, according to the vehicle's manufacturer's manual.

The caption of the video read: "Carrying passengers on a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner."

The jeep's licence plate was clearly visible and the two standing passengers were seen bobbing their heads as the vehicle travelled along the second right-most lane.

GIF made from video by SG Road Vigilante

Photo via LJ10.com

The traffic offence of carrying passengers on a motor vehicle or trailer in a dangerous manner is six demerit points and a composite fine of S$100 or S$150.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante

