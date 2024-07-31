Back

S'pore man, 58, issued 24-month conditional warning for communicating falsehoods on TikTok, not complying with correction directions

If he reoffends during this period, he could be prosecuted for the original crime, said POFMA office.

Winnie Li | July 31, 2024, 03:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 58-year-old man was issued a 24-month conditional warning for communicating false statements of fact on TikTok and for failing to comply with correction directions issued under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA).

Published videos containing falsehoods in 2023

Between July and August 2023, the man published four TikTok videos that contained falsehoods relating to voting secrecy, Central Provident Fund (CPF) policies, and Housing and Development Board (HDB) affordability, said the POFMA office in a Jul. 31 media statement.

Investigations subsequently revealed, amongst other things, that the falsehood on voting secrecy was "based on hearsay", and there was no supporting evidence for the man's claims.

He also failed to consult publicly available information on the CPF Board and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) websites before posting the falsehoods pertaining to CPF policies and HDB affordability, the statement read.

The POFMA office did not disclose the man's nationality, his TikTok account, or his claims in the media statement.

Failed to comply with correction directions fully

For communicating the falsehoods, the POFMA office issued the man correction directions, which required him to place a notice "akin to a right of reply" next to his original post with a link to the Singapore government's clarification.

However, the man "failed to comply fully", including not putting up the required correction notices by the stipulated deadline, said POFMA office.

He also changed his TikTok account handle, which made the correction notices "inaccessible to viewers".

May face prosecution if he reoffends during 24-month period

For his offences above, the man was handed a two-year condition warning by the POFMA office "after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case".

"If he reoffends during this period, he could be prosecuted for the original crime," added the POFMA office.

For every count of communicating false statements in Singapore, the man could be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

For every count of failing to comply with correction directions, he could be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to one year, or both.

Top image via Canva

Bank of Japan raises interest rates for only the 2nd time since 2007

The yen might have a comeback.

July 31, 2024, 03:31 PM

Cat found furless & malnourished in Bukit Batok, weighed just 2.4kg

SPCA says it has multiple health conditions but is recovering.

July 31, 2024, 03:00 PM

S'pore signs civil nuclear cooperation agreement with US, joins China, Russia & Indonesia

Singapore has not yet made a decision on the deployment of nuclear energy.

July 31, 2024, 02:17 PM

Car narrowly misses girl & man outside Endeavour Primary School after reversing into railing

Very close.

July 31, 2024, 01:50 PM

Beverage container return scheme to launch on Apr. 1, 2026 in S'pore, with over 1,000 return points

The launch date was moved back as the consortium of beverage producers took "more time than anticipated to submit a proposal".

July 31, 2024, 01:43 PM

S'pore residents can clear T3 immigration by using facial & iris biometrics without passport from Aug. 2024

Another convenience.

July 31, 2024, 12:33 PM

MOF's use of 'scary' & 'horrifying' AI-generated images on social media draw flak

One commenter likened the posts to scam ads.

July 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

Putien: Those who got food poisoning at ByteDance office didn't consume our food

It was reportedly one of the caterers providing lunch that day.

July 31, 2024, 12:03 PM

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas blames Israel for the death.

July 31, 2024, 11:44 AM

'Social enterprise model alone cannot shoulder' growth of Income Insurance, NTUC Enterprise says in new statement

The new clarification was issued five days after the initial one.

July 31, 2024, 11:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.