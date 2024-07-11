S'pore couple marries after dating for 14 years, holds simple wedding at Sengkang HDB pavilion

One newlywed couple in Singapore recently decided to hold their wedding banquet at a more down-to-earth venue — a Housing and Development Board (HDB) multi-purpose pavilion in Sengkang.

The banquet was held at the pavilion in front of 186 Rivervale Crescent on Jul. 6, with friends, family and neighbours in attendance.

It was a 15-table affair that cost Wu Jingwen (transliteration), a 39-year-old chef, and his wife Shen Huiyun, a 34-year-old cashier, S$10,000 in total, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

The ceremony

To mark the occasion, the venue was arrayed auspiciously in red decor, with a reception table and an arch made of balloons at the entrance.

A stage had been set up along with karaoke equipment.

15 tables of guests were invited.

The mood was lively that evening as the newlyweds strode down the red carpet before giving a toast onstage.

Wu told Shin Min that he and Shen had been together for about 14 years.

They met through a friend about 16 years ago and became a couple after two years.

Their initial plan was to get married about four to five years ago, but it was delayed by the pandemic.

For convenience and to celebrate with neighbours

Wu added that in February, he and Shen started making preparations for their wedding, including booking a venue and arranging for a wedding shoot.

They decided to hold their wedding banquet in an HDB estate because it would be more convenient for their elderly relatives, who have difficulties moving around.

The couple also wanted to keep the wedding simple.

"My parents are already more than 60 years old. We have other aged relatives who can't walk very well, so we chose to hold it here. It's easier for their children to drive them over, and once they alight, they can proceed directly to the venue," Wu said.

Wu added that their neighbours had also expressed interest in coming for the banquet, so they decided on "just hosting it downstairs" so everyone could attend.

Banquet had 15 tables, cost them S$10,000

At first, the couple planned to order a buffet dinner.

But after feedback from family members, they opted to engage a banquet caterer to cook the food on-site instead.

Wu shared that his sister was in charge of organising the banquet, which set them back S$10,000.

"It doesn't matter if we get red packets or not [from the guests]. The most important thing is to invite everyone to join us for a meal and celebrate together," Wu said.

Related articles:

Top image from Shin Min Daily News