Spain beats France 2-1, advances to Euro 2024 final with goal from Lamine Yamal, 16

Spain beat France 2-1 on Tuesday, Jul. 9, (local time) with a historic goal from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, allowing them to advance to the Euro 2024 final.

This makes Yamal the youngest person to have scored a goal in the tournament's history.

France scored with a header by Randal Kolo Muani within the first 10 minutes of the match, but Spain quickly equalised with a long-distance goal by Yamal at the 21-minute mark.

Dani Olmo scored the second goal for Spain under five minutes later, putting Spain in the lead.

Spain defended its lead against France until the final whistle.

4th European Championship

Spain will be competing in a final match on Sunday against England or the Netherlands.

If it wins the match on Sunday, Spain will secure its fourth European Championship.

It last won the championship in 2012.

"I'm very happy to have made it to the final," said player of the match Yamal, as quoted by France24.

Yamal had just taken and passed the Spanish equivalent to the GCSE O Level exams a month before the tournament.

"We were a goal down and I just got the ball -- I didn't think about it much and then shot at goal," said Yamal.

"I'm not thinking much about (only being 16), I'm just enjoying it and I'm proud to be in the final."

Top image via Selección Española de Fútbol (SeFutbol)/Facebook