M'sians gather up 'free' squid & cuttlefish by the highway after seafood lorry overturns

Free sotong.

Keyla Supharta | July 03, 2024, 04:11 PM

Cooler boxes and containers were lying on the ground, and a mass of sotong (squids) was strewn all over while people scurried to get their hands on the scattered seafood.

It was a sight that could easily be seen in a wet market.

Yet this occurred at an expressway in Malaysia when a lorry containing shipment of squids overturned, spilling its contents by the side of the road.

Screenshot via @__aimaan/TikTok

Cuttlefish in the sea, squid in the streets

Taking to TikTok, a user who goes by @__aimaan uploaded a clip of motorists picking up the strewn seafood along the expressway.

The incident took place along the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, Selangor, Malaysia, according to the Malay Mail.

According to comments on the TikTok video, someone claimed they were a part of the crowd who collected the squids.

He claimed the owner of the seafood stock had gone down to assess the situation.

After which, the lorry driver said that anyone could take whatever they wanted, free of charge.

@__aimaan Hidup ni keras #fyp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ bunyi asal - 🕊ثنشف🕊 - 🕊️EJAT🕊️

"No need to go to the market"

While some commenters questioned if the fallen seafood is safe to eat, many commenters considered the free sotong to be a "blessing", especially since sotong is expensive.

One commenter said: "lucky, no need to go to the market to buy ingredients".

Top image via @__aimaan/TikTok.

