Song Fa opens Teochew dining concept at Paragon serving pig's trotter fried rice, orh nee crème brûlée & more

Comforting meal.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 03, 2024, 12:10 PM

Song Fa Bak Kut Teh has opened a new dining concept, Song Fa Signatures, focused on serving Teochew-inspired dishes.

The restaurant is located on the basement floor of Paragon and seats 75 pax.

Image via Song Fa Signature's website.

Here's the link to its full menu.

And here's what we tried:

Teochew Crispy Prawn Roll (from S$7.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This prawn roll full of ingredients was crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

Crispy Kang Kong with Thai Chilli Sauce (S$6.50++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

A twist to your usual kang kong dish. The kang kong here was coated with batter and fried, giving it a crunchy texture, similar to chips.

The Thai chilli sauce was on the sweeter side and paired well with the kang kong too.

Silky Steamed Egg Tofu (S$11.50++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The minced meat added on top of the steamed egg and egg tofu added texture to the dish.

Traditional Flounder Fish with Superior Sauce (S$26.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Instead of a whole fish, we appreciated that a large fish fillet was given instead, so we could skip picking out the bones and eat it as it is.

Stir-fried Qing Long with Nagano Pork Collar (S$14.50++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Though the qing long (chives) had a slightly bitter aftertaste, the slices of pork collar were tender, and both paired well together.

Signature Pig's Trotter Fried Rice (S$11.80++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This fried rice was packed with pig trotter pieces and had a sweet taste to it.

Signature Prime Rib Bak Kut Teh (S$10.20++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Song Fa's signature Bak Kut Teh. Included in this dish was a huge tender pork rib.

Like the usual Song Fa Bak Kut Teh outlets, the soup here is free-flow too.

Nourishing Pig's Stomach with Chicken (S$19.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

This hearty dish was loaded with slices of pig's stomach and chicken.

The broth, similar to bak kut teh, was peppery but not too spicy.

Teochew Orh Nee Crème Brùlée (S$6.90++)

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

We were initially sceptical about this dessert but trust me, it tastes better than it looks.

It is your usual crème brùlée topped with a layer of orh nee (sweet yam paste), and surprisingly, both flavours complemented each other.

It was a delectable dessert, although we found it a tad too sweet for our liking.

Teas

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Their unique teas were served on a traditional Chinese tea set, and you could ask the staff to steep the tea for you in advance.

If you prefer your tea on the stronger side, the Roasted 8 Immortal Blend (S$8.80++) has a more bitter taste to it.

However, if you prefer something lighter, the White Dragon Pearl (S$8.80++) with sweet notes should suit your taste buds.

In our opinion, this entire meal felt comforting and homely with the familiar home-cooked dishes.

Song Fa Signatures has GST and service charge.

Details

Address: Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road, B1-06, S238859

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

This was a media preview at Songfa Signatures 

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne. 

