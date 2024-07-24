Snoop Dogg to carry Olympic torch during final leg of relay for Paris 2024 Games

American rapper Snoop Dogg will be one of the final torchbearers to carry the Olympic flame to Paris.

The 52-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., will be carrying the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, held from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11.

News announced on Jul. 23

Mayor of Saint-Denis Mathieu Hanotin took to X to announce the news on the morning of Jul. 23, writing, "Saint-Denis, final stop before the Eiffel Tower! An international cast @SnoopDogg for the final journey of the Olympic flame".

Saint-Denis, ultime étape avant la Tour Eiffel ! Un casting international @SnoopDogg pour le dernier parcours de la flamme olympique. Avec un concert de @Slimaneoff en point d'orgue de cette journée, en direct sur @FranceTV depuis le parvis de la Basilique. In @lemondefr ↘️ pic.twitter.com/CmmiyXucm9 — Mathieu Hanotin (@MathieuHanotin) July 23, 2024

Snoop Dogg made his own post soon after showing his excitement, writing "U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg".

U ready? 🥇 Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg 👊🏿🔥 pic.twitter.com/OOIo2DRZSC — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 23, 2024

The legendary "D.O. Double G" showed off his running skills just a month prior at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials held at Hayward Field, in Oregon, where he clocked a time of 34.44 seconds in an exhibition 200m race.

Snoop Dogg will also be on-site in Paris during the Olympic Games and will play a part in NBC's coverage of the event, the broadcasting network announced in a Jul. 24 press release.

NBC said he will be "attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families, and exploring the unique sights and sounds that only Paris has to offer".

The rapper went viral during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held in 2021, for his humorous commentary with Kevin Hart.

Other celebrities to carry the torch

Other celebrities have also made news in recent months for their participation in the Olympic tradition, which is seen as a symbol of "peace and friendship between people".

One such celebrity included Jin of the global K-pop group BTS, who led the Louvre Museum section of the relay in Paris on Jul. 15.

The torch was kindled at the site of ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, in April this year.

Top image via @SnoopDogg/X