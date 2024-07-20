Back

SM Lee attends Agong's installation in M'sia, meets overseas S'poreans

SM Lee said it was his first time attending an Installation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Nigel Chua | July 20, 2024, 08:42 PM

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong is on a visit to Malaysia from Jul. 19 to 22, and attended the installation ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia on Jul. 20.

SM Lee said he was honoured to attend, and shared that it was his first time at an Installation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, in a Facebook post.

Photo by Prime Minister's Office.

"Sultan Ibrahim and I are old friends who have known each other for a long time," wrote SM Lee.

He said they had last met in May, when the Agong came to Singapore on his first overseas State Visit as King of Malaysia.

SM Lee said the Agong had "kindly extended the invite" for the ceremony while on that trip to Singapore.

SM Lee added in his post:

"I am confident that the Singapore-Malaysia relationship will continue to flourish under his leadership. I thank him for his invite once again, and wish him all the best in his new role!"

SM Lee also got to meet the Sultan of Brunei, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah; and the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Reception

SM Lee also attended a reception for Overseas Singaporeans hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Photo by Prime Minister's Office.

Photo by Prime Minister's Office.

Meeting Malaysia's PM

Prime Minister's Office said in a Jul. 18 statement that SM Lee would also meet Malaysia's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anwar Ibrahim, and engage various Malaysian rulers, ministers and leaders, while on his visit to Malaysia.

Top photo via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook and Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar/Facebook

