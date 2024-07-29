Back

Male car driver, 35, dies in accident involving 2 cars & motorcycle along SLE

A 32-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Belmont Lay | July 29, 2024, 11:55 AM

Events

A male car driver died after an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on July 28 morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway before the Lentor Avenue exit at around 2am.

A 35-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the hospital.

A 32-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

A video of the accident’s aftermath showed a blue police tent on the rightmost lane.

The two rightmost lanes were cordoned off.

At least one police van, three police cars and three police motorcycles were seen at the scene.

A total of about 54 people have died due to traffic accidents in the first four months of 2024.

Top photo via Singapore roads accident.com

