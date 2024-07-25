Back

Michael Bay planning 'Skibidi Toilet' film & TV franchise

We're cooked.

Tharun Suresh | July 25, 2024, 10:32 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Brainrot is here to stay.

President of Paramount Pictures Adam Goodman told Variety in an exclusive interview that there are plans to adapt the short-form animated series "Skibidi Toilet" into a television show and feature film.

Better yet, "Skibidi Toilet" might be receiving the Michael Bay treatment.

Goodman said, on Variety's "Strictly Business" podcast, that talks are ongoing on both the film and television side, though it is not a "be-all, end-all for [them]".

Bigger than you think

The "Skibidi Toilet" series consists of surreal short-form videos, which feature a head emerging out of a toilet and singing.

The first video, just 11 seconds, was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Dafuq!?Boom!" on Feb. 7, 2023, by one Alexei Gerasimov, a 23-year-old from Georgia.

The videos have since gotten longer, with some as long as 5 minutes. The videos also feature an overarching story, involving a war between the "Toilets" and the "Cyborgs".

The series features little to no dialogue but a lot of violence.

Make no mistake, despite the ridiculousness of it all, the series is a smash hit.

According to Variety, views for "Skibidi Toilet" far outweigh anything put out by major franchises on YouTube, including Marvel, Star Wars, or sports content by the NBA and NFL.

The Michael Bay treatment

Michael Bay, a director known for his flashy, spectacle-driven films like "Transformers", "Bad Boys" and "Armageddon", is apparently working closely with Gerasimov, the creator of "Skibidi Toilet".

Goodman said that Bay and his production partner Jeffrey Beecroft are helping Gerasimov "really professionalize the kind of back engine" of the series. 

Apparently, a hybrid of animation and live-action is being considered.

Moreover, films such as "John Wick" and "District 9" are being held up as references.

"He's building something that could be the next 'Transformers' or could be a Marvel universe," Goodman said.

What on earth is brainrot

Brainrot is a term used to describe the behaviour of those who tend to almost exclusively speak in internet references.

It is not a medical diagnosis, and nothing about the person's brain is actually rotting. Or so one hopes.

If you know someone who cannot pass up an opportunity to say things like "rizz", "looksmaxxing", "Ohio", "fanum tax", "gyatt", or "skibidi", he or she is probably severely brainrotted.

In Gen Alpha speak, brainrotted people are "cooked".

The term has also been used to describe, more generally, "low-value internet content", as the New York Times puts it.

Top photo from Dafuq!?Boom!/YouTube & Michael Bay/Instagram.

Ah Pui Satay founder dies

He was seen photographed in a hospital in early June.

July 25, 2024, 11:05 AM

13 people in S'pore die from dengue in 1st half of 2024

The total number of cases for 2024 has also exceeded 10,000.

July 25, 2024, 10:23 AM

Stefanie Sun fell sick 'for a month' after music festival in China, will put out new song by end-2024

She celebrated her 46th birthday on Jul. 23.

July 25, 2024, 02:17 AM

AHTC & STC settle lawsuits with WP leaders after mediation

The town councils had sued the Workers' Party leaders for alleged misuse of town council funds.

July 24, 2024, 09:48 PM

Ex-SIA stewardess, 29, now runs teppanyaki hawker stall with husband in Woodlands

She started gaining traction on TikTok after collating her experiences as a hawker stall owner.

July 24, 2024, 08:34 PM

Porsche lets S'pore influencer drive to graduation as perk for working for them

Perk.

July 24, 2024, 08:22 PM

Changi Airport vs AI: Which one nailed the futuristic airport look better?

I’m voting for our crown jewel.

July 24, 2024, 07:59 PM

S'pore police officer, 34, jailed for misappropriating more than S$90,000 for gambling & to repay loans

The judge called the officer's actions a "fundamental breach" of his duty.

July 24, 2024, 07:35 PM

Bukit Timah residents grow 14 banana trees along road, neighbour worries about attracting monkey troops

The complainant is worried that monkey troops may threaten his family's and other residents' safety.

July 24, 2024, 07:10 PM

6 former cadets in M'sia sentenced to death for murder of schoolmate, victim's parents grateful

They had branded the victim all over his body with a hot iron.

July 24, 2024, 07:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.